Is Tyler Herro (foot) returning on Friday night for the Miami Heat?

After a loss to the Sixers on Thursday, the Heat are now 42-34 this season. Miami only has six games left in the 2023-24 regular season until playoffs begin shortly. Jimmy Butler and the Heat are 7th in the Eastern Conference. They could still earn one of the top six seeds and avoid the dreaded play-in tournament.

The Pacers in 6th only have a half-game lead on Miami. For their last 20 games, the Heat have been without their 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro. He’s been out with a foot injury since the end of February. However, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the 24-year-old could return on Friday when the Heat face the Rockets in Houston.

Tyler Herro’s offensive output will be a massive boost for the Miami Heat this late in the season

There is optimism Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – out since Feb. 23 with a foot injury – could return to the lineup on Friday vs. the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Herro traveled on team’s three-game trip to Houston, Indiana and Atlanta. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2024



Unfortunately, it’s been a season full of injuries for Miami SG Tyler Herro. He’s played in 36 of their 76 games in 2023-24 but does have the chance to return tonight vs. the Rockets. Herro has missed extensive time this season and the Heat have had to make it work. Head coach Eric Spoelstra is lucky to have a roster with a lot of depth at each position. When healthy, Herro is playing like his normal self this season. Being available to play has been one of his biggest hurdles in 2023-24.

In 36 games, the 24-year-old is averaging (20.8) points, (5.3) rebounds, and (4.4) assists per game. His (.399) three-point percentage is tied with the best in his career. Before his injury in February, Herro had scored 22+ points in three of his last five games. Miami knows they can make a deep playoff run and they need Tyler Herro to do that. It makes sense why the team did not rush him back any sooner than they have. The Heat have given their SG ample time to recover and rehab from a foot injury

UPDATE: There’s optimism Tyler Herro (foot) will be available vs Rockets tonight after missing 20 straight games (via Shams) He has traveled with the team to Houston pic.twitter.com/CJwrxcyQGN — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) April 5, 2024



While Herro has been out, Duncan Robinson has filled in nicely as a starter for the Heat. The veteran guard normally comes off the bench as a spark of scoring for Miami. He’s been a starter in the NBA before and seamlessly fit into that role when the team needed him. Expect Robinson to be back on the bench if Tyler Herro is available tonight. All signs point to the Herro being ready to play when the Heat are on the road to face the Rockets at 8:00 p.m. EST.