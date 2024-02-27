NBA

Miami Heat Have Now Won 8 Of 10, Move Into 6th Place In Eastern Conference

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
97188c90c0d1c438761ea93318213cd2
97188c90c0d1c438761ea93318213cd2

The Miami Heat were wildly shorthanded for their game in Sacramento on Monday night. Not only were there a handful of players that were dealing with various injuries, but Jimmy Butler and others were suspended for the game in the wake of the team’s scuffle with the New Orleans Pelicans a few nights back.

Miami Heat Have Won 4 In A Row & 8 Of Their Last 10

It was Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Bam Adebayo to the rescue, though, as the duo combined to score 54 points in leading the Heat to an unlikely victory against the team that came into the day as the 5th seed in the Western Conference. The game ended with the score 121-110 after Miami was listed as a 7.5 point favorite.

It was yet another win for the recently surging Heat, who have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last few weeks. After losing 7 in a row to close out the month of January, Miami has now won 8 of their last 10 contests, and each of the four games thus far on their 6-game road trip. In doing so, they have climbed up into the 6th spot in the East, and out of position to be a part of the Play-In Tournament.

Miami Has The 2nd Softest Remaining Schedule In The League

Their schedule over the past month hasn’t exactly been the toughest road, though. Their wins have come against the Wizards, Spurs, and fading 76ers, and while they defeated the Bucks and Pelicans, their two losses in the 10 game stretch have come against contenders such as the Celtics and Clippers.

But the streak is impressive regardless of who their opponents are, and the Heat are set up nicely for a stretch run over the final month and a half of the regular season. Their next two games will be the last stop of the road trip, and Thursday’s contest marks a matchup between the two teams that met in the NBA Finals last season when Miami travels to Denver to take on MVP leader Nikola Jokić.

According to the strength of schedule rankings by Tankathon, the Heat have the second-softest remaining path heading for the playoffs.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Klay Thomposn Warriors pic 1
NBA

LATEST Klay Thompson insists he still wants to be a Warrior for life as he heads into free agency this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 27 2024
Bol Bol Suns pic
NBA
Can Bol Bol earn more playing time in Phoenix’s stretch run of the 2023-24 season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 27 2024

At 34-24 this season, the Phoenix Suns are fighting to stay as a top-six seed in the Western Conference. The Suns have established players on their roster and are trying…

rsz 20343573330
NBA
The Phoenix Suns Have The Easiest Remaining Schedule In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024

The Phoenix Suns made up some ground in the Western Conference standings on Sunday. Thanks to their win over the Lakers and losses by the Pelicans and Mavericks, Kevin Durant…

Bronny James USC pic
NBA
NBA mock drafts now have Bronny James being selected in 2025 and not 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 26 2024
Jabari Smith Jr. Rockets
NBA
Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. is shooting (.429) percent from beyond the arc since the all-star break
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 26 2024
Trae Young hawks pic 1
NBA
How will the Hawks manage without all-star Trae Young (finger) for the next four weeks?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 26 2024
72740181007 usatsi 22618952 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA
Kings Up, Mavericks Down In The West After Wild Sunday In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024
Arrow to top