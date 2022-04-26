IPL 2022, Match 39: RCB vs RR Head-To-Head Record

The Match 39 of the IPL 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium on Tuesday.

RCB made it to the playoffs last season after finishing third in the points table, winning nine of their 14 matches.

However, they fell at the first hurdle in the playoffs as Kolkata Knight Riders outclassed them by four wickets in the Eliminator to end their title dreams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to win their first IPL crown once again this season. However, they have been inconsistent with their performances so far in the tournament.

The Faf du Plessis-led side are currently sitting fifth in the standings, winning five and losing three of their eight matches.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have fared slightly better than their opponents on Tuesday.

RR have won both their previous matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals and are currently third in the table with 10 points to their name. They have won five and lost two of the seven matches played so far in the tournament.

RCB vs RR Head-To-Head Record

The two sides have come up against each other on 26 occasions in the past, with RCB winning 13 and RR 10 of those encounters. The last time they met each other in Match 13 of the IPL 2022 saw Royal Challengers Bangalore winning by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Dinesh Karthik was the star of that match as his blistering 44-off-23 knock helped RCB to chase down RR’s 170 runs target.

Total number of matches played: 26

Matches won by RCB: 13

Matches won by RR: 10