IPL 2022, Match 38: PBKS vs CSK – Preview and Prediction

The Indian Premier League action continues on Monday as Punjab Kings square off against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

PBKS have been very inconsistent in the tournament this season, losing four and winning three matches so far.

The Mayank Agarwal led-side endured a disappointing nine wickets defeat against Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter on Wednesday.

The 2014 finalists were bowled out for a meagre 115 runs with four of Delhi’s bowlers picking up two wickets each. And then blistering knocks from David Warner and Prithvi Shaw made light work of the target to guide DC to a spectacular victory.

Punjab Kings are currently eighth in the standings, having secured six points from seven matches.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will enter Monday’s clash on the back of a morale boosting victory over Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Mukesh Choudhary, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa all played important roles in CSK’s victory. However, their efforts would have been in vain without the late heroics of MS Dhoni who struck a sixer and two boundaries in the final over to get his side over the line.

Chennai Super Kings have been very poor overall in the IPL 2022, with the Ravindra Jadeja-led side winning only two of their seven matches in the tournament.

They are currently occupying ninth spot in the table with four points to their name.

PBKS vs CSK Prediction

Punjab Kings will enter the upcoming match on the back of a disappointing defeat against Delhi Capitals. However, we are backing them to win on Monday against Chennai Super Kings who didn’t look very convincing in their victory last time out.

The last time these two sides came up against each other was in Match No. 11 at the beginning of April when Punjab Kings outclassed Chennai by an incredible 54 runs.