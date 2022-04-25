IPL 2022, Match 38: PBKS vs CSK Head-To-Head Record

Punjab Kings will take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 38 of the IPL 2022 on Monday.

PBKS failed to make it to the playoffs last season when they finished sixth in the table after losing eight of their 14 matches.

They will be aiming to do better this year but their performances so far haven’t been very convincing.

The Mayank Agarwal-led side started their campaign with a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, they have won only twice since then while losing an incredible four matches.

Punjab Kings were last in action on Wednesday when they suffered a disappointing nine wickets defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

DC bowled out their opponents for a meagre 115 runs before easily chasing down the target in 10.3 overs at the expense of a single wicket.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have also endured a very tough IPL campaign so far. They lost their first four matches of the season before claiming their first victory against RCB in Match No.22 of the tournament.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side then suffered a setback against Gujarat Titans but edged out Mumbai Indians in a thrilling contest in their previous match on Thursday.

CSK chased down MI’s 155 runs target in the final over thanks to MS Dhoni’s blistering 28-off-13 balls knock.

PBKS vs CSK Head-To-Head

The two teams have squared off against each other on 27 occasions in the past, with CSK winning 16 and PBKS 11 of those encounters.

Chennai have a comfortable lead over Punjab Kings when it comes to the head to head record. However, the last time they met each other, PBKS easily outclassed CSK by an incredible 54 runs in Match 11 of the IPL 2022.

Total number of matches played: 27

Matches won by PBKS: 11

Matches won by CSK: 16