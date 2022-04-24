IPL 2022, Match 37: LSG vs MI Head-To-Head Record

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League, having five titles to their name.

However, they are currently enduring their worst campaign in the T20 league as they have lost all their seven matches of the tournament.

The Rohit Sharma-led side were most recently in action on Thursday when Chennai Super Kings outclassed them by three wickets.

Mumbai failed to defend their 155 runs target, despite a brilliant bowling effort from Daniel Sams who picked up four wickets.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will also enter Sunday’s clash on the back of a disappointing defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB scored a competitive 181 runs target after they were put in to bat first by the opposition.

LSG could only score 163 runs as they suffered their third defeat of the season by 18 runs.

Lucknow are currently fifth in the standings, having eight points from seven matches.

LSG vs MI Head-To-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have met each other only once in the IPL and that was last week at the Brabourne Stadium.

LSG won that encounter by 18 runs after impressive performances from KL Rahul and Avesh Khan.

Rahul played a superb century to power his side to a competitive 200 runs target. While Avesh Khan claimed three scalps to restrict MI to 181.