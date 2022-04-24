Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News ipl 2022 math 37 lsg vs mi head to head record

IPL 2022, Match 37: LSG vs MI Head-To-Head Record

Updated

8 seconds ago

on

ipl

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League, having five titles to their name.

Best Indian Betting Sites & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

The Promotion operates as a ₹2000 Surprise Bet when you place a bet of at least ₹1000 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. The Promotion is only valid to: (a) new customers; (b) customers aged 18 years or over.
Claim Offer

100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

A customer is entitled to only one bonus. The minimum required deposit to activate the bonus is 90 INR . If account details are fully completed, the bonus is automatically credited to the customer's account after the first deposit is made.
Claim Offer

150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Exclusive Welcome Bonus promotion is available only for the new clients of Parimatch. This promotion is valid only for the first deposit to your account. Bonus funds credited to the client account can be used only for bets on sports events. Bonus funds will be credited within 24 hours from the moment of making a promotional deposit.
Claim Offer

125% Up To ₹12,000

Claim Offer

Sports Welcome Bonus Up To ₹30,000 + 70 Free Spins

Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

However, they are currently enduring their worst campaign in the T20 league as they have lost all their seven matches of the tournament.

The Rohit Sharma-led side were most recently in action on Thursday when Chennai Super Kings outclassed them by three wickets.

Mumbai failed to defend their 155 runs target, despite a brilliant bowling effort from Daniel Sams who picked up four wickets.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will also enter Sunday’s clash on the back of a disappointing defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB scored a competitive 181 runs target after they were put in to bat first by the opposition.

LSG could only score 163 runs as they suffered their third defeat of the season by 18 runs.

Lucknow are currently fifth in the standings, having eight points from seven matches.

LSG vs MI Head-To-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have met each other only once in the IPL and that was last week at the Brabourne Stadium.

LSG won that encounter by 18 runs after impressive performances from KL Rahul and Avesh Khan.

Rahul played a superb century to power his side to a competitive 200 runs target. While Avesh Khan claimed three scalps to restrict MI to 181.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens