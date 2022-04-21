IPL 2022, Match 33: MI vs CSK – Preview and Prediction

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League.

MI have won five titles so far, with their latest one coming in 2020. While CSK have claimed four titles in the 12 seasons they have played so far.

However, both sides have endured a disastrous campaign in IPL 2022 and they are currently occupying the last two spots in the points table.

The two teams will now come up against each other at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday in Match 33 of the tournament.

MI have lost all the six matches they have played so far and their latest defeat came on Saturday against the Lucknow Super Giants.

KL Rahul hit a superb century to power his side to a formidable 200 runs target. Mumbai failed to chase down that total and ultimately lost by 18 runs.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have registered only a single win in the tournament, and that came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore last week.

CSK will enter Thursday’s clash on the back of a three wickets loss to Gujarat Titans in a thrilling IPL game.

MI vs CSK Prediction

The two sides have squared off against each other on 32 occasions in the Indian Premier League, with MI winning 19 and CSK 13 matches.

Both teams are struggling at the moment but we are backing Chennai to win on Thursday as they almost pulled off a victory against Gujarat Titans in the previous game and looked very promising in many areas.