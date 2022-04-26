IPL 2022, Match 39: RCB vs RR – Preview and Prediction

The Indian Premier League action continues on Tuesday as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium.

RCB are currently placed fifth in the IPL points table, having secured five victories from eight matches.

They were last in action on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium where they suffered a humiliating nine wickets defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB batters were completely stunned by the spectacular bowling of Marco Jansen and T. Natarajan who claimed three scalps each to restrict their opponents to a humiliating 68 runs.

That target was easily achieved by SRH in eight overs at the expense of a single wicket, with Abhishek Sharma hitting an impressive 47-off-28 balls knock.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are currently on a two match winning streak, with the Sanju Samson-led side beating Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in their previous encounters.

RR batters were highly impressive in both victories, especially Jos Buttler who struck centuries in the two matches. The English cricketer is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 491 runs to his name so far in the tournament.

RCB vs RR Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore boast a slightly better head to head record over Rajasthan Royals, with RCB winning 13 and RR 10 of the 25 encounters played between the two.

The Faf du Plessis-led side also emerged victorious by four wickets the last time these two sides met each other earlier this month.

However, considering the recent performances of the two teams, we are backing Rajasthan Royals to win on Tuesday.