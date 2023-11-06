Soccer

“I’m like Hazard as well” – Raheem Sterling Says He Agrees With Chelsea Legend’s Retirement Logic

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Legend Eden Hazard Has Retired From Soccer
Chelsea Legend Eden Hazard Has Retired From Soccer

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling has said he understands why Eden Hazard retired from soccer, claiming he will also leave the game when he is not enjoying himself anymore.

Chelsea Icon Eden Hazard Lost The Joy Of Playing Soccer

In a shock decision, Hazard decided to call time on his professional career in October 2023, four months after Real Madrid terminated his contract by mutual consent. In an interview with Spanish outlet MARCA, the former Belgian skipper said he lost the joy of playing soccer in his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The 32-year-old said:

It is never easy to make a decision like that, but I am not going to say that was difficult. It is something that I had reflected on a lot. I had the support of people who know me and who know that I really want to do other things with my life outside of football.

Last season was complicated and when I left the national team I already had everything thought out. I no longer enjoyed going to training and as I played less it became more complicated. I wouldn’t play anywhere for money, I’m 32 years old and I have a whole life ahead of me to enjoy away from the playing fields.

Raheem Sterling Agrees With Chelsea Legend’s Reasoning For Retirement

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (November 6), Sterling said he respected Hazard’s decision and he, too, would retire when he no longer enjoyed playing. The former Manchester City man said (via Football.Lodon):

I’m like Hazard as well.

In terms of once that moment comes that I’m not enjoying football, I feel like that’s the moment. You don’t want to hate something that gave you so much love. I think you play football until you don’t enjoy it anymore.

Sterling has not quite the ground running at Stamford Bridge, but retirement most definitely will not be on his mind right now. The 28-year-old is still at the top of his game, capable of producing match-winning performances. It will be interesting to see if he manages to add to his tally (3 goals in 10 games) against a familiar foe on Monday.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Legend Michael Owen
Soccer

LATEST Michael Owen Criticizes 2 Liverpool Players For Their Performance In Luton Town Draw

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  55s
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
Manchester City Transfer Rumor: European Champions Tracking French Youngster Also Wanted By Premier League Rival
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Premier League holders Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on Nantes left-back. City’s domestic rivals West Ham United are also believed to be interested in Merlin’s services. Manchester City &…

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Erik Ten Hag News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Manchester United’s Links With Ruben Amorim
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Manchester United have not made contact with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, reiterating Erik ten Hag’s time in the dugout is not yet…

Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Is The Leading English Scorer In Europe
Soccer
Report: Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Has Spent Over £1 Million In Munich Hotel As House Hunt Stretches On
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Wasteful Real Madrid Held By Rayo Vallecano, Concede La Liga Top Spot To High-Flying Girona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Tottenham And Chelsea
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Played For Both Tottenham Hotspur & Chelsea
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool Champions League Win
Soccer
7 Longest-Serving Managers Across Top 5 European Leagues: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Claims 4th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Arrow to top