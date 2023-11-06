Chelsea star Raheem Sterling has said he understands why Eden Hazard retired from soccer, claiming he will also leave the game when he is not enjoying himself anymore.

Chelsea Icon Eden Hazard Lost The Joy Of Playing Soccer

In a shock decision, Hazard decided to call time on his professional career in October 2023, four months after Real Madrid terminated his contract by mutual consent. In an interview with Spanish outlet MARCA, the former Belgian skipper said he lost the joy of playing soccer in his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The 32-year-old said:

“It is never easy to make a decision like that, but I am not going to say that was difficult. It is something that I had reflected on a lot. I had the support of people who know me and who know that I really want to do other things with my life outside of football.

“Last season was complicated and when I left the national team I already had everything thought out. I no longer enjoyed going to training and as I played less it became more complicated. I wouldn’t play anywhere for money, I’m 32 years old and I have a whole life ahead of me to enjoy away from the playing fields.”

Raheem Sterling Agrees With Chelsea Legend’s Reasoning For Retirement

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (November 6), Sterling said he respected Hazard’s decision and he, too, would retire when he no longer enjoyed playing. The former Manchester City man said (via Football.Lodon):

“I’m like Hazard as well.

“In terms of once that moment comes that I’m not enjoying football, I feel like that’s the moment. You don’t want to hate something that gave you so much love. I think you play football until you don’t enjoy it anymore.”

Sterling has not quite the ground running at Stamford Bridge, but retirement most definitely will not be on his mind right now. The 28-year-old is still at the top of his game, capable of producing match-winning performances. It will be interesting to see if he manages to add to his tally (3 goals in 10 games) against a familiar foe on Monday.