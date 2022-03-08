Horse racing tips today: Wednesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Fontwell and Catterick with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. We also see some flat racing at Lingfield and Kempton for the all-weather horse racing fans out there. Here are our Wednesday horse racing bets.
The two jumps meetings at Catterick and Fontwell get underway this afternoon, as well as the flat racing at Lingfield. The evening racing comes from Kempton under the light with the first race off at 5.30pm.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Catterick and one from Fontwell to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Horse racing bets & tips today: Fontwell, Catterick, Lingfield and Kempton
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!
NAP – DA VINCI HAND @ 5/4 with BetUK – 3.25 Catterick
Da Vinci Hand looks like the horse to beat in this Class 5 Novices’ Handicap Chase at Catterick over 2m3f.
Winning last time out at the same course just over a week ago, this 7-year-old aims to make it back-to-back wins for Thomas Willmott and Joanne Foster. That last win was impressive. He chased extremely well when asked for more and crossed the winning post with relative ease in the end.
Carrying top weight by about 13-pounds, which shouldn’t be a problem for the highest rated horse in the race. We think he will jump, chase and stay on well which is why we have selected him as out NAP today.
NEXT BEST – ELEANOR BOB @ 11/8 with BetUK – 3.50 Fontwell
Charlie Deutsch takes to the saddle for the Venetia Williams yard as Eleanor Bob looks to make it a hat-trick of wins in this the penultimate race at Fontwell today.
Just the four runners in this Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase over 25 furlongs. Eleanor Bob looks like arguably the strongest in the field, being the highest rated horse as well as carrying top weight.
She won with relative ease last time out at Huntington, and if she replicates this form, she will be extremely difficult to beat. Also won comfortably in January when Deutsch was given the ride at an outside price of 7/2. The jockey and horse have won as a pair before and we believe they will do so again this time around.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips
- Today’s Lucky 15 Tips
- Today’s Placepot horse racing tips
- Today’s ‘NAP of the Day’ Tip
- Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis
- 2022 Cheltenham Festival tips, news and betting
Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK on Wednesday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Fontwell, Catterick, Lingfield and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:
Fontwell Horse Racing Tips
1.00 En Coeur @ 2/1 with BetUK
1.30 One For The Wall @ 6/5 with BetUK
2.05 Marettimo @ 3/1 with BetUK
2.40 Dreaming Blue @ 3/1 with BetUK
3.15 Gin Coco @ 2/1 with BetUK
3.50 Eleanor Bob @ 11/8 with BetUK
4.25 Moromac @ 10/1 with BetUK
Catterick Horse Racing Tips
2.15 Coole Well @ SP with BetUK
2.50 Betty Baloo @ SP with BetUK
3.25 Da Vinci Hand @ 5/4 with BetUK
4.00 Firth Of Forth @ 3/1 with BetUK
4.35 Champagnesuperover @ SP with BetUK
5.10 Jeremy Central @ SP with BetUK
5.40 Spicey Dubai @ SP with BetUK
Lingfield (AW) Horse Racing Tips
1.50 Cicely @ 4/1 with BetUK
2.25 Miss Messenger @ 3/1 with BetUK
3.00 Mr Mac @ 15/2 with BetUK
3.35 Poetic Force @ 3/1 with BetUK
4.10 Lucky Man @ 4/1 with BetUK
4.45 Love Poems @ 4/1 with BetUK
Kempton (AW) Horse Racing Tips
5.30 Ooh Is It @ 10/1 with BetUK
6.00 Ummsuquaim @ 17/2 with BetUK
6.30 Kickbox @ 6/1 with BetUK
7.00 Diamond Bay @ 13/2 with BetUK
7.30 Mcqueen @ 5/1 with BetUK
8.00 Dors Toyboy @ 7/1 with BetUK
8.30 Eastern Star @ 6/1 with BetUK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:
- Looking to wager on Cheltenham? Have a look here for the best Cheltenham betting sites.
- Looking for bonuses? We selected the best Cheltenham free bets.
- You can find even more promo on our dedicated Cheltenham betting offers.
- Use the highest odds and earn even more, have a look at the best Cheltenham odds.
- Not sure how to bet? Follow our expert betting tips and predictions about Cheltenham.
- You can find the last Cheltenham Festival results here.
- Looking to watch horse races online? Have a look at the best live horse racing streaming sites.
Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:
- Gold Cup betting guide and sites
- Gold Cup betting offers
- Gold Cup free bets bonuses
- Gold Cup tips & predictions
- Gold Cup best odds
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets