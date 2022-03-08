Horse racing tips today: Wednesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Fontwell and Catterick with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. We also see some flat racing at Lingfield and Kempton for the all-weather horse racing fans out there. Here are our Wednesday horse racing bets.

The two jumps meetings at Catterick and Fontwell get underway this afternoon, as well as the flat racing at Lingfield. The evening racing comes from Kempton under the light with the first race off at 5.30pm.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Catterick and one from Fontwell to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Fontwell, Catterick, Lingfield and Kempton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – DA VINCI HAND @ 5/4 with BetUK – 3.25 Catterick

Da Vinci Hand looks like the horse to beat in this Class 5 Novices’ Handicap Chase at Catterick over 2m3f.

Winning last time out at the same course just over a week ago, this 7-year-old aims to make it back-to-back wins for Thomas Willmott and Joanne Foster. That last win was impressive. He chased extremely well when asked for more and crossed the winning post with relative ease in the end.

Carrying top weight by about 13-pounds, which shouldn’t be a problem for the highest rated horse in the race. We think he will jump, chase and stay on well which is why we have selected him as out NAP today.

NEXT BEST – ELEANOR BOB @ 11/8 with BetUK – 3.50 Fontwell

Charlie Deutsch takes to the saddle for the Venetia Williams yard as Eleanor Bob looks to make it a hat-trick of wins in this the penultimate race at Fontwell today.

Just the four runners in this Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase over 25 furlongs. Eleanor Bob looks like arguably the strongest in the field, being the highest rated horse as well as carrying top weight.

She won with relative ease last time out at Huntington, and if she replicates this form, she will be extremely difficult to beat. Also won comfortably in January when Deutsch was given the ride at an outside price of 7/2. The jockey and horse have won as a pair before and we believe they will do so again this time around.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Fontwell, Catterick, Lingfield and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:

Fontwell Horse Racing Tips

1.00 En Coeur @ 2/1 with BetUK

1.30 One For The Wall @ 6/5 with BetUK

2.05 Marettimo @ 3/1 with BetUK

2.40 Dreaming Blue @ 3/1 with BetUK

3.15 Gin Coco @ 2/1 with BetUK

3.50 Eleanor Bob @ 11/8 with BetUK

4.25 Moromac @ 10/1 with BetUK

Catterick Horse Racing Tips

2.15 Coole Well @ SP with BetUK

2.50 Betty Baloo @ SP with BetUK

3.25 Da Vinci Hand @ 5/4 with BetUK

4.00 Firth Of Forth @ 3/1 with BetUK

4.35 Champagnesuperover @ SP with BetUK

5.10 Jeremy Central @ SP with BetUK

5.40 Spicey Dubai @ SP with BetUK

Lingfield (AW) Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Cicely @ 4/1 with BetUK

2.25 Miss Messenger @ 3/1 with BetUK

3.00 Mr Mac @ 15/2 with BetUK

3.35 Poetic Force @ 3/1 with BetUK

4.10 Lucky Man @ 4/1 with BetUK

4.45 Love Poems @ 4/1 with BetUK

Kempton (AW) Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Ooh Is It @ 10/1 with BetUK

6.00 Ummsuquaim @ 17/2 with BetUK

6.30 Kickbox @ 6/1 with BetUK

7.00 Diamond Bay @ 13/2 with BetUK

7.30 Mcqueen @ 5/1 with BetUK

8.00 Dors Toyboy @ 7/1 with BetUK

8.30 Eastern Star @ 6/1 with BetUK

