Home News lucky 15 tips four horses to back on wednesday 9th march

Updated

4 hours ago

on

Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Wednesday 9th March

It’s the middle of the week folks and with that the horse racing action comes from Fontwell and Catterick over the sticks, while Lingfield (AW) and Kempton (AW) provide the action on the all weather.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – Wednesday 9th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

WHYDAH GALLY @ SP with Fitzdares1.30 Fontwell

Fell last time out, when probably held at the time, but prior to that was a nice winner at Wincanton. The Tizzard camp have given him a month off to get over that tumble but look to have found a nice race to get some confidence back into him. Is rated 14lbs superior to his nearest rival – One For The Wall – and only has to give 7lbs away in weight.

MAKE MY DAY @ SP with Fitzdares3.15 Fontwell  

A nice horse on the flat (90-rated) when trained by Ralph Beckett and seems to be getting the hang of things over the sticks. Ran an improved second here at Fontwell last month behind his stablemate – Jerrash – who is also from the Gary Moore yard. Would have learned a lot from that so with another step forward looks to have a decent chance for this in-form stable.

ASK A HONEY BEE @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.35 Catterick

Pulled up at Chepstow last time, but the ground was reported to be tacky that day. Won well the time before at the track and after a month break looks the value over the likely favourite – Champagnesuperover. The first-time blinkers are also on this Fergal O’Brien runner today to help him keep his mind on the job. Former Gold Cup winning jockey – Paddy Brennan – rides.

TRUE ICON @ SP with Fitzdares – 6.00 Kempton   

The William Haggas yard have a 17% record at Kempton with their 3 year-olds and so this recent Lingfield scorer is interesting. Won well by 3 ¼ lengths that day over 6f and with that success also coming off a 4 month break can be expected to have improved for it.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

