Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 21 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Tuesday, 21 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Belles Benefit. She contests the extended 2m 5f mares’ novice hurdle at Newton Abbot this evening (6:20). Ben Case’s new recruit looks well worth backing at a sweet 7/4 price.

615 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Besides the horse racing NAP, Belles Benefit, the NB bet on this Tuesday summer jumps card, according to our tipsters, is Samba Dancer in the opening 2m 1f amateur jockeys’ handicap hurdle (5:10). Here are reasons to back both of these horses at Newton Abbot today:

5:10 Newton Abbot – SAMBA DANCER @ 9/2 with 888Sport (NB)

@ 9/2 with 888Sport (NB) 6:20 Newton Abbot – BELLES BENEFIT @ 7/4 with 888Sport (NAP)

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Belles Benefit win?

Trainer Ben Case does well with the ammunition he has in his modest horse racing yard. In Belles Benefit, he has a daughter of St Leger and Ascot Gold Cup hero Leading Light that scored over today’s trip on her UK bow and stable debut at Fontwell Park earlier this month.

She made all for a comfortable victory and turns out again after just 13 days under a penalty. That is a clear vote of confidence from her new handler and owner. Belles Benefit receives 4lb from main market rival Gentle Connections. There isn’t much between them at the weights, so she looks value at 7/4 on top betting sites today.

Samba Dancer NB to today’s horse racing NAP in opener

Fergal O’Brien calls up daughter Fern for the ride on Samba Dancer, who reverts to hurdles and is back down to his last winning mark. Taking her 5lb claim into account, this seven-year-old Zambezi Sun gelding is actually 2lb lower than his last winning race result – a success at Cheltenham in October.

Samba Dancer likes good ground and has proved himself in this grade with two victories and a third in Class 4 contests over hurdles. He didn’t look a natural over fences on his chase debut last time out, so reverts to the smaller obstacles off a competitive mark here.

All of the leading horse racing betting sites are right to be weary of the O’Brien stable at Newton Abbot. He boasts a 21 per cent career strike rate with his runners there. Backing those blind would’ve yielded £15.13 profit for punters from a £1 level stake. Samba Dancer is thus NB to our horse racing NAP on 21 June.

585 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here are all the details of the new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers who don’t have an account with this online bookie already.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like MuchBetter, Neteller, Paypal, Paysafecard and Skrill as these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Both the horse racing NAP and NB bet today fulfils this. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on either of our top horse racing bets today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these steps:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

401 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens today: