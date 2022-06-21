Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 21 June

This Tuesday, 21 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Belles Benefit. She contests the extended 2m 5f mares’ novice hurdle at Newton Abbot this evening (6:20). Ben Case’s new recruit looks well worth backing at a sweet 7/4 price.
Besides the horse racing NAP, Belles Benefit, the NB bet on this Tuesday summer jumps card, according to our tipsters, is Samba Dancer in the opening 2m 1f amateur jockeys’ handicap hurdle (5:10). Here are reasons to back both of these horses at Newton Abbot today:
- 5:10 Newton Abbot – SAMBA DANCER @ 9/2 with 888Sport (NB)
- 6:20 Newton Abbot – BELLES BENEFIT @ 7/4 with 888Sport (NAP)
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Belles Benefit win?
Trainer Ben Case does well with the ammunition he has in his modest horse racing yard. In Belles Benefit, he has a daughter of St Leger and Ascot Gold Cup hero Leading Light that scored over today’s trip on her UK bow and stable debut at Fontwell Park earlier this month.
She made all for a comfortable victory and turns out again after just 13 days under a penalty. That is a clear vote of confidence from her new handler and owner. Belles Benefit receives 4lb from main market rival Gentle Connections. There isn’t much between them at the weights, so she looks value at 7/4 on top betting sites today.
Samba Dancer NB to today’s horse racing NAP in opener
Fergal O’Brien calls up daughter Fern for the ride on Samba Dancer, who reverts to hurdles and is back down to his last winning mark. Taking her 5lb claim into account, this seven-year-old Zambezi Sun gelding is actually 2lb lower than his last winning race result – a success at Cheltenham in October.
Samba Dancer likes good ground and has proved himself in this grade with two victories and a third in Class 4 contests over hurdles. He didn’t look a natural over fences on his chase debut last time out, so reverts to the smaller obstacles off a competitive mark here.
All of the leading horse racing betting sites are right to be weary of the O’Brien stable at Newton Abbot. He boasts a 21 per cent career strike rate with his runners there. Backing those blind would’ve yielded £15.13 profit for punters from a £1 level stake. Samba Dancer is thus NB to our horse racing NAP on 21 June.
