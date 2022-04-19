Horse Racing tips today: Tuesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over jumps on the flat, with the meetings from Sedgefield and Worcester all over the hurdles and fences, with the three meetings from Epsom, Yarmouth and Wolverhampton coming on the flat turf and all-weather tracks. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets.

The three meetings from Epsom, Sedgefield and Yarmouth all get underway in the afternoon, with both the Wolverhampton and Worcester meetings beginning in the late afternoon and running into the evening. The first race sets off at 1.05pm at Sedgefield, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.05pm at Wolverhampton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Epsom and one from Worcester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Epsom, Sedgefield, Yarmouth, Worcester and Wolverhampton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!

NAP – BLUEBERRY HILL @ 6/4 with Bet UK – 4.00 Epsom

Our NAP of the day comes in the form of Blueberry Hill in the penultimate race at Epsom in the Spring Meeting Novice Stakes over 1m113y.

The famous Frankie Dettori takes the reigns for John and Thady Gosden this afternoon, aiming to capture this 3-year-olds maiden racing win. Two third place finishes and a runners-up last time out indicate it is only a matter of time before he wins, and today could be the day.

His three previous starts were all over 7f, so today’s longer trip should suit this colt and he looks to be be one of the major players here this afternoon. Blueberry Hill should go well.

NEXT BEST – PONIENTE @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 5.20 Worcester

Poniente for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch looks to be an impressive horse, hence why we have selected her as our Next Best bet of the day today.

She won impressively last time out at Fontwell in February, where she was ridden extremely patiently before easily drawing clear to win by 13 lengths.

If this 8-year-olda mare can emulate that form, she should be too strong to the rest of the field and should notch up another win to make it back-to-back wins in handicap chases. We believe Poniente is the horse to beat here.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 35 races:

Epsom Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Electric Love @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.20 Mighty Ulysses @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Arenas Del Tiempo @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Going Gone @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.00 Blueberry Hill (NAP) @ 6/4 with Bet UK

4.30 New Pursuit @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Sedgefield Horse Racing Tips

1.05 Robin Des Fox @ 2/1 with Bet UK

1.40 Armattiekan @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Enlighten @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.45 Road Warrior @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Dis Donc @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Phoenix Strike @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Sartorial Elegance @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Imperial Merlin @ 4/11 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

2.30 Old News @ 11/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Soleil Blanc @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.40 Ingleby Hollow @ 14/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Mashkuur @ 9/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Security Code @ 5/4 with Bet UK

5.10 Lethal Levi @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Silver Dollar @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Captain Cobajay @ 13/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Poniente (NB) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.50 Pebbly Lunar Lady @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.20 Super Duper Sam @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Iron Bridge @ 1/4 with Bet UK

7.20 Dom Of Mary @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Pottlerath @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Bbob Alula @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Amazing Amaya @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.05 Pearl Beach @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Lady Labelle @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.05 Poetic Force @ 11/1 with Bet UK

7.35 Encourageable @ 7/4 with Bet UK

8.05 Major Gatsby @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change