Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, April 19th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to Yarmouth (Flat) and Worcester (jumps) for his two recommended bets/trades on Tuesday, April 19th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

YARMOUTH 2.30

Yarmouth’s straight course (races over 5f-1m) favours front-runners and, with the wind forecast to be behind them today, prominent racers are likely to enjoy an even bigger edge. ALTO VOLANTE has been off the track for over a year and makes his debut for a new yard but used to race up with the pace when with William Haggas and has been well supported overnight. Jane Chapple-Hyam does well in handicaps with new acquisitions and the son of Kingman could prove hard to catch. Back at 9-4 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or buy in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back ALTO VOLANTE in Yarmouth 2.30

WORCESTER 4.50

Richard J Bandey has only trained seven winners from 147 runners over hurdles, in bumpers or on the Flat (-£108.83 to a £1 level stake at SP) but is a different proposition over fences, sending out 19 winners from 79 runners for a profit of £162.87. Only eight of those were making their chase debut under Rules and they recorded form figures of 211241P1 (4-8) for a huge profit of £94.50. HORS GUARD didn’t do a great deal in three runs over hurdles but all came on good to soft or softer going and he showed promise on good ground in bumpers, including a 12-length 100-1 fourth of 12 at Huntingdon at about this time last year. He can be backed at 15-2 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or bought in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back HORS GUARD in Worcester 4.50

