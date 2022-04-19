Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 19 April

On Tuesday, 19 April, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Nahanni. He contests the Listed 1m 2f Blue Riband Trial at Epsom Downs today (2:20). Charlie Appleby’s runner is our best Bet of the Day at awesome 13/8 odds here.

A dual winner over 1m 4f, Nahanni drops back in trip here but is by horse racing legend Frankel, who excelled over shorter distances. With Godolphin’s retained trainer Appleby on fire with his runners right now, this one could well complete the hat-trick. Nahanni thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day. Read even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Nahanni win?

All the top horse racing betting sites know that Nahanni’s stable is bang in-form at the moment. Appleby boasts a dozen winners from his last 21 runners coming into today. That’s a phenomenal 57 per cent strike rate. He also won this race 12 months ago with Wirko.

Of those with an official rating, Nahanni has 5lb and upwards in hand. Appleby also has a handle on the form of Inverness and United Nations as both of those finished behind 2000 Guineas contender Coroebus last term. Main market rival Mighty Ulysees, meanwhile, hails from a no less powerful stable but the Gosden team are struggling to find form.

Stable does superbly well with Epsom runners

Following Appleby at Epsom has been highly profitable for punters too. Past horse racing results show the yard on a 27 per cent win rate with its runners at the home of The Derby. Backing Appleby inmates blind with the bookies here would’ve yielded a massive £31.39 profit from a £1 level stake.

With Godolphin’s retained rider William Buick bang in-form in the saddle too, everything points to a big run from Nahanni. That is why he’s our horse racing NAP of the Day today. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £26.25 at his current price. New customers can also unlock £40 in bonuses with this wager.

