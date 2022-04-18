Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Tuesday 19th April

Into Tuesday and we’ve five UK horse racing cards to take in, with Sedgefield, Epsom and Yarmouth racing in the afternoon, while Worcester and Wolverhampton (AW) go in the evening.

Andy Newton gives you his four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets from the action on Tuesday 19th April.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Tuesday 19th April 2022

Here are our four best Plumpton horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Top jumps jockey, Brian Hughes, has a good chance in the opener at Sedgefield on Tuesday – riding for trainer Brian Ellison. Doesn’t look a great race so a repeat of his recent close fourth here should see him go well again as he’s also racing off a 3lb lower mark.

The ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin have an interesting runner here. Winner of two of his three runs, including an easy 9 length success at Leicester earlier this month and on that run deserves to take his chance in this better graded Listed affair.

Won by 13 lengths at Fontwell and despite being up 14lbs for that win was very impressive and the Venetia Williams yard look to have found another good opportunty for this in-form 8 year-old.

Won very well at Ffos Las back in October and looks a nice prospect for the Jonjo O’Neill yard and is fully expected to return here and remain unbeaten.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.