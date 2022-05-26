Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Haydock, Ripon and Yarmouth all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Sandown, Limerick and Carlisle get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Yarmouth, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.35pm at Sandown.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Haydock and one from Ripon, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Haydock, Ripon, Yarmouth, Sandown, Limerick and Carlisle

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – KITEFLYER @ 11/8 with Bet UK – 3.50 Ripon

Our NAP of the day comes from the penultimate race at Ripon where we have sided with Kiteflyer to triumph for Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Kingscote.

This 3-year-old colt comes here today fresh off the back of a win at Chepstow just 16 days ago. He ran a great race and won at a canter by four lengths in the end, showing just how impressive a horse Kiteflyer is. The time before that he placed at a big price of 18/1 at Newmarket, again running exceptionally well.

Just a 2lb rise this afternoon for Kiteflyer, who is looking to make it two wins from three starts and back-to-back victories as well. Here at SportsLens we are confident he will get the job done.

NEXT BEST – ABOVE IT ALL @ 11/2 with Bet UK – 4.15 Haydock



Today’s Next Best bet comes from the racing in Merseyside at Haydock Race Course, where we have selected Above It All to win the final race of the meeting.

Coming here this afternoon fresh off the back of a win, runner-up, a third and a fourth place finish in his last four starts, this 3-year-old boasts some fine form. He runs today of a ready 9st 6lbs, a drop of one pound from his last runat Wolverhampton last month, where he finished second but ran a great race and only lost out by ahead.

Kieran Shoemark takes the reigns for trainer Ed Walker this afternoon, looking to give Above It All the second win of his racing career. Looks a great bet.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Haydock, Ripon, Yarmouth, Sandown, Limerick and Carlisle on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 41 races:

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Hot Team @ 7/1 with Bet UK

1.40 Chichen Itza @ 5/6 with Bet UK

2.10 Maxi King @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.40 Lethal Levi @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.10 Sound Reason @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Twilight Falls @ 16/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Above It All (NB) @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Lady Bullet @ 9/4 with Bet UK

1.50 Smart Connection @ 11/8 with Bet UK

2.20 Shake A Leg @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.50 Scottish Summit @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Woodlands Charm @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.50 Kiteflyer (NAP) @ 11/8 with Bet UK

4.25 Birkenhead @ 8/13 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Commandment @ 4/1 with Bet UK

1.30 Shahbaz @ 25/1 with Bet UK

2.00 Highland Frolic @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.30 Rita Rana @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Flower Of Thunder @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Madame Peltier @ 9/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Habanero Star @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

5.40 The Whipmaster @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Democracy Dilemma @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Nate The Great @ 20/1 with Bet UK

7.25 Bay Bridge @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.00 Wonder Elmossman @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.35 Sip And Smile @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Limerick Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Eclair De Beaufeu @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.25 Walk On The Moone @ 2/9 with Bet UK

6.00 The Big Chap @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Dazzling Dove @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Itwasfate @ 7/4 with Bet UK

7.45 The Abbey @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.20 Magic Mike @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

4.40 Mersea @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.15 Sanks A Million @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.50 Promotion @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.25 Just Wonder @ 4/5 with Bet UK

7.00 Albegrey @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.35 Detective @ 8/11 with Bet UK

8.10 Jamil @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change