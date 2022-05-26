Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 26 May

This Thursday, 26 May, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Thunderous. He contests the Grade 3 Henry II Stakes over an extended 2m at Sandown Park this evening (6:50). Charlie and Mark Johnston’s Yorkshire raider looks well worth a wager at sweet 7/2 odds.
A five-year-old gelding by Night Of Thunder, there is more stamina on the dam side of Thunderous’s horse racing pedigree. Johnston senior has won the Henry II Stakes four times before, most recently with Dee Ex Bee in 2019. The yard know what it takes to win this race, so Thunderous just had to be our horse racing NAP today…
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Thunderous win?
Main market rivals Enemy and Quickthorn finished in a bit of a heap in the Sagaro Stakes in this grade over roughly this trip at Ascot last time out. Even the top betting sites in the UK would admit they are more exposed as stayers than Thunderous. When stepped up beyond 1m 4f for the first time earlier this month, he shaped nicely.
This sixth home, Believe In Love, from the Ormonde Stakes at the Chester races during the May Festival has come out and won a Group 3 at York. That lends some substance to the form. Off the same terms, there is nothing to fear from the re-opposing third, Alounak, and fourth, John Leeper, with only Hamish three-quarters of a length too good for Thunderous, who now has a first-time visor.
Today’s horse racing NAP shaping like a stayer
He filled the same spot on his first try at 1m 6f behind Stradivarius in the Yorkshire Cup during the Dante Festival last time out. The race results from the Knavesmire show Thunderous sticking to the task well and only be beaten by a length by perhaps the best stayer since Yeats. He pulled a couple of lengths and upwards clear of the remainder including dual Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song.
There aren’t horses of Stradivarius’s calibre in this line-up and horse racing betting sites know it. Thunderous comes out best on official figures with 1lb in hand on Enemy, Quickthorn and Scottish-trained veteran Euchen Glen. Taking all that into account, he looks well worth a crack at this longer trip and is our horse racing NAP as a result. Bet £10 on Thunderous with 888Sport and get £45 if he wins plus £40 in bonuses.
