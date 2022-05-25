Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Tips on Thursday 26th May

See today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips as Andy Newton gives you four best bets at the day’s UK cards. The action on Thursday comes in the afternoon from Yarmouth, Ripon and Haydock, while Carlisle and Sandown race in the evening.
Inver Park (8/11), Glengeever (11/10) and Tamarama (10/11) gave us three winners from four on Wednesday.
DANDY MAESTRO @ 11/10 with Fitzdares – 3.30 Yarmouth
In tip-top order this season – winning three of his last four. The last of those outings was an easy 7 length win at Bath just 6 days ago. Yes, up 16lbs from that run and this is also a two grade up in class, but jockey William Pyle has been getting on well with the horse and offsets 7lbs again. Should be more to com efrom this improving Richard Spencer runner.
ZANBAQ @ 2/9 with Fitzdares – 3.40 Haydock
Roger Varian 3 year-old that won on debut at Kempton last November and certainly wasn’t disgraced last time at Goodwood on her return run (3rd) in a Listed race. Drop back to 7f will suit and will be better for that run.
SHINING BLUE @ 4/6 with Fitzdares – 3.50 Ripon
The Saeed Bin Suroor yard have a 33% strike-rate with their runners here at Ripon and should be improving that again here with this unbeaten 4 year-old. He won on debut at Leicester in eye-catching fashion just 10 days ago. Up to a mile here (from 7f) is fine and jockey Stefano Cherchi helps with the big weight by taking off 3lbs.
MOSTAHDAF @ 6/5 with Fitzdares – 7.25 Sandown
Course and distance winner that heads into the Brigadier Gerard Stakes off the back of three wins – two of whcih have come here at Sandown. Returned last month with a cracking 2 1/2 length win in the Gordon Richards Stakes and has now won 4 of his 5 starts.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
