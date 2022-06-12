Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with two meetings from England, one from across the water in Northern Ireland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

All four meetings from Gowran Park, Salisbury, Downpatrick and Doncaster get underway in the early to mid afternoon. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.37pm at Doncaster, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.35pm at Salisbury.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Salisbury and one from Gowran Park, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Gowran Park, Salisbury, Downpatrick and Doncaster

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – BENEFIT @ 100/30 with Bet UK – 3.50 Salisbury



Our NAP of the day comes from down in the south of England, where we have sided with Benefit to win for Clive Cox and John Fahy.

This 3-year-old filly looks to be one of the stronger horse in the six horse field, having ran in several Class 1 listed races already. That makes Benefit one of the more experienced horses in the race, despite being the youngest. She came third last time out in a Class 1 Listed race at Haydock, but ran well and only lost by two lengths in the end to the favourite.

Runs off a mark of 8st 8lbs which is two pounds lighter than her last run, which can only be a good think for Benefit this afternoon. Definitely a tough race for her but one she ins more than capable of performing well in.

NEXT BEST – DUNUM @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 3.05 Gowran Park

For our Next Best horse racing bet of the day on Sunday 12th June, we have selected Dunum for Miss Natalia Lupini and Wayne Lordan to triumph in this one-mile Handicap.

Coming in boasting some fine form, including three second place finishes in his last five, as well as a win last time out, Dunum looks like one of the strongest horse in today’s field without any shadow of a doubt. That win last time out for the 4-year-old came around this course, so he will be familiar with his surroundings and comfortable with the track.

That win last month came after a seven month break, but with the win coming just three weeks ago, Dunum will be ready to make it back-to-back triumphs.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Gowran Park, Salisbury, Downpatrick and Doncaster on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 28 races:

Gowran Park Horse Racing Tips

1.20 News At Ten @ 13/2 with Bet UK

1.55 Fools Glory @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.30 Ezine @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Dunum (NB) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Pimstrel @ 21/2 with Bet UK

4.15 Urban Oasis @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.50 Kerkiyra @ NR with Bet UK

5.25 Start Line @ 8/1 with Bet UK

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

2.05 Twilight Tone @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Rose Barton @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.15 Rose Prick @ 9/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Benefit (NAP) @ 100/30 with Bet UK

4.25 Sous Les Etoiles @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.00 Lady Reset @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.35 Myriad @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Downpatrick Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Turnthelightsoff @ 22/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Rodney Bay @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.55 Frazel Express @ 22/5 with Bet UK

3.30 Very Excellent @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.05 Lieutenant Highway @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.40 Thefaithfulindian @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.15 Walk In The Brise @ 1/2 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

1.37 Brazen Bolt @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.12 Maxi King @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.47 Sip And Smile @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.22 World Without Love @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.57 Readt Freddie Go @ 27/5 with Bet UK

4.32 Eruption @ 8/1 with Bet UK

5.07 Clipsham Gold @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.42 Artemisia Gentile @ 17/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change