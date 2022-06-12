Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 12 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Sunday, 12 June, according to SportsLens tipsters, is Hurricane Georgie. She runs in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Downpatrick in Northern Ireland this afternoon (2:55). Gordon Elliott’s mare looks well worth a wager despite top-weight at terrific 13/8 odds.

A course winner over fences, Hurricane Georgie has switched back to this horse racing sphere. Placed in Listed and Grade 3 company over the larger obstacles, the pick of her form reads well here. Her chase rating of 134 makes Hurricane Georgie still looked well-handicapped off 17lb lower. She’s thus our horse racing NAP today and this is why to back her…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Hurricane Georgie win?

Elliott has a close to one in five strike rate with his Downpatrick runners throughout his training career. In Hurricane Georgie, he has a five-year-old mare placed over course and distance before being sent chasing. Only Clondaw Hollow, a winner at Perth since, was too good for the best betting sites‘ even-money favourite. The fourth and six have also subsequently scored, so the form looks good.

It’s a similar story with Hurricane Georgie’s course chase success. That came in September where she ran out a ready 5 1/2 lengths winner over stable company The Abbey. That one scored over hurdles at Clonmel last month. The seventh home, Secret Cargo, won at Wexford during the week, so the pick of horse racing results posted by Hurricane Georgie really do read well.

Today’s horse racing NAP has run at much higher level

An unlucky head runner-up in a Listed chase for mares at Fairyhouse in April, the third and fifth behind her have both gone in since despite being no match for the front two. Hurricane Georgie was clearly chucked in off an opening handicap hurdle mark of 102 when resuming winning ways at Wexford last time out. All the top horse racing betting sites returned her at 5/4 when she only needing pushing out for an easy victory.

Although the handicapper raises her 15lb for that, it may not be enough to stop Hurricane Georgie going in again. She just had to be our horse racing NAP for 12 June as she still looks so well-treated in relation to her chase rating. A £10 punt on Hurricane Georgie with 888Sport returns £26.25 if she can follow-up. New customers who sign up qualify for £40 in bonuses from such a wager with details below…

