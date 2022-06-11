Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Sun 12th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Sunday 12th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Salisbury and Doncaster fixtures.

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

MODERN DANCER @ SP with BetUK – 2.12 Doncaster



Unraced but worth chancing as from the Charlie Appleby yard that have a useful 29% record with their 2 year-olds here. William Buick also heads to Town Moor for the ride.

LAASUDOOD @ SP with BetUK – 2.47 Doncaster



Likely needed the run the last day at Nottingham after a 229-day break. Still ran a decent second that day and with only three career runs is a colt that will have more to come. Jim Crowley rides.

NAHAARR @ SP with BetUK – 3.50 Salisbury



Clear top-rated in the field and expected to take the beating here for the William Haggas yard. Gelded since his last run and that was a fair 7th – only beaten 4 1/4 lengths – in thr G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Been off since, but this looks a nice race to start back for him.

GLEN ESK @ SP with BetUK – 5.00 Salisbury



Wasn’t quite suited to the slightly softer ground the last day at Sandown. Won well the time before at Haydock on a quicker surface and the Chris Wall yard remain in good order.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

