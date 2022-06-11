Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Sun 12th June

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Sunday 12th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Salisbury and Doncaster fixtures.
MODERN DANCER @ SP with BetUK – 2.12 Doncaster
Unraced but worth chancing as from the Charlie Appleby yard that have a useful 29% record with their 2 year-olds here. William Buick also heads to Town Moor for the ride.
LAASUDOOD @ SP with BetUK – 2.47 Doncaster
Likely needed the run the last day at Nottingham after a 229-day break. Still ran a decent second that day and with only three career runs is a colt that will have more to come. Jim Crowley rides.
NAHAARR @ SP with BetUK – 3.50 Salisbury
Clear top-rated in the field and expected to take the beating here for the William Haggas yard. Gelded since his last run and that was a fair 7th – only beaten 4 1/4 lengths – in thr G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Been off since, but this looks a nice race to start back for him.
GLEN ESK @ SP with BetUK – 5.00 Salisbury
Wasn’t quite suited to the slightly softer ground the last day at Sandown. Won well the time before at Haydock on a quicker surface and the Chris Wall yard remain in good order.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
