Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – June 12th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew continued his good form with 11-2 Sandown scorer VIA SERENDIPITY on Saturday and has four selections on Sunday, June 12th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

SALISBURY 2.05

SECRET BEAR (system – Gay Kelleway, first-time visor)

Since the beginning of 2008, Gay Kelleway is showing a profit of £83.39 with runners in a first-time visor and, with the yard in good form, it could be worth chancing handicap debutant SECRET BEAR at a big price (25-1 at the time of writing).

DONCASTER 2.12

RAMZ (system – Kary Burke, 2yo newcomers, Class 5 or lower, June/July)

Karl Burke does well with juvenile newcomers in Class 5 or lower company, scoring with 41 of the 386 qualifiers (10.6%) since 2005 for a profit of £41.68 to a £1 level stake at SP. Backing them in June or July only would have found 25 winners from 139 bets (18%) for a profit of £83.18. RAMZ fits the bill here and was a double-figure price at the time of writing.

DONCASTER 2.47

SIP AND SMILE (system – William Buick, Doncaster handicaps)

William Buick is better known for riding Godolphin runners to Group-race glory but he has a 47 from 213 record (22.1%) in handicaps at Doncaster, a track he rides so well. Backing them blind would have returned a profit of £53.57 to a £1 stake. George Boughey’s SIP AND SMILE will appreciate the fast ground and first-time cheekpieces could bring about some improvement. NOTEABLE also qualifies on this angle in the 4.32 race.

SALISBURY 3.50

EDRAAK (system – fresh)

EDRAAK has a fantastic record when returning from a break of at least six weeks, recording form figures of 1111412 (5-7), with the latest defeat by a short head when 12-1 on all-weather finals day at Newcastle. Fast ground suits and he can upset short-price favourite NAHAARR.

