Andrew Mount takes a good look at today's Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.
Andrew starts Glorious Goodwood week with two recommended bets/trades at Ayr and Ffos Las on Monday, July 25th.
AYR JOCKEYS
SIGNORA CAMACHO has recorded form figures of 4322 (0-4) and probably found the ground softer than ideal when runner-up at 12-1 in a valuable 6f nursery at Haydock last time. She clocked a good time for that effort, is down in class on faster going at a track her yard excels at and it will be very disappointing if she’s doesn’t finish first or second. That can give JASON HART buyers a good start in the AYR JOCKEYS MARKET. Hart is already on 5pts after a non-runner (his spread is now set at 33-35) and I’m also very keen on his mount in the 3.35, GLASSES UP, an Ayr expert whose latest defeat can be excused as it came after a break of just 24 hours.
Recommendation: Buy JASON HART in Ayr Jockeys
FFOS LAS FAVOURITES
We’ve only had one winning favourite across the two Flat meetings so far this year but I’m expecting tonight’s fixture to be more favourite-friendly and get closer to the six-year average of 32% winning jollies. My two strongest fancies on the card – DORA PENNY (6.50) and ATOMISE (8.30) both find themselves heading the Spreadex markets after sustained support this morning and buy of FAVOURITES at 87 looks warranted.
Recommendation: Buy FAVOURITES at Ffos Las
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
