Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 8 June

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Wednesday, 8 June, according to SportsLens tipsters is Ganapathi. He steps up in trip for the 2m 4f novice chase at Wexford this afternoon (4:20). Willie Mullins’ runner in the same silks as recently retired pair Al Boum Photo and Melon looks value at odds against and a sweet 6/5 price today.

Already a winner over fences, this is the horse racing sphere that Ganapathi’s owners, Joe and Marie Donnelly, bought him for. This six-year-old Samum gelding is from a top stable that’s typically in-form. He is thus our horse racing NAP for 8 June and this is why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Ganapathi win?

Since Wexford switched the configuration of its track from right-handed to left-handed, Mullins boasts a 35 per cent strike rate at this venue. If punters had backed all of those runners blind since 2015 on UK betting sites, then they would’ve made a tidy £19.05 profit off a £1 level stake. The yard is also currently operating at close to a 40 per cent win ratio over the last 14 days.

In Ganapathi, Mullins has a Grade 2 runner-up as a novice hurdler that sets a clear form standard. The form of that second to Dreal Deal in the Moscow Flyer at Punchestown still reads well because in fourth that day was Echoes In Rain, who won her next three. Ganapathi’s stable companion went on to post placed horse racing results in both the Irish Champion Hurdle and Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

Today’s horse racing NAP already a course winner

After shaping nicely at last year’s Punchestown Festival before falling at the final flight, Mullins gave Ganapathi time to recover. He has been slowly building back up and got his head in front here on chasing debut over 2m last month. Ganapathi jumped well and kept on nicely when made favourite on horse racing betting sites for a cosy success over Genois.

The front two pulled well clear of recent Perth scorer Ash Tree Meadow in third. Kieran Callaghan now takes the ride and 7lb off with his claim. It would be no surprise if Ganapathi follows up here over a longer trip, so he just had to be our horse racing NAP today. A £10 wager on him with 888Sport returns £22 if goes in again. New customers backing Ganapathi qualify for £40 in bonuses when signing up and placing such a bet.

