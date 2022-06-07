Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Weds 8th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Wednesday 8th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across three of the day’s five UK fixtures at Haydock, Fontwell and Kempton.



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

TIME LOCK @ 8/15 with BetUK – 1.45 Haydock



Got off the mark at the second try at Newmarket last month – winning by an easy 6 1/2 lengths. Looks a Frankel filly for the Roger Charlton yard that could turn out to be quite useful, with the step up in trip the last day being to her liking. William Buick rides and should be hard to beat again.

ON SPRINGS @ 5/6 with BetUK – 2.10 Fontwell



Easy 8 1/2 length winner at Ffos Las last time out just 6 days ago. Likely to have come on for that run too after 3 months off and despite being up 7lbs and having a big weight to carry here did it well the last day and the blinkers, that were on for the first time last time, remain on.

CHANGING COLOURS @ 4/5 with BetUK – 2.20 Haydock



The Charlie Appleby yard have a 33% record with their 2 year-olds at the track and looks to have another big chance of adding to that strike-rate here. This juvenile was a promising neck second on his first run and the form of that effort has since been franked with the third going in.

Won his last two races – the last at Bath and two runs back here at Kempton. That proven CD form is a plus and is only 5lbs higher than when winning the last day. A few others with similar chances, the three-timer looks very much on the cards.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

