Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – June 8th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to the evening Flat meetings at Kempton and Cork for his three selections on Wednesday, June 8th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

KEMPTON 6.00

MOJAZAFFAH (system – Marco Botti stable switchers, all-weather)

Marco Botti does well at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, especially on the all-weather. He’s had 17 winners from 86 runners (19.8% strike-rate) under these conditions for a profit of £30.83. MOJAZAFFAH could be worth chancing to small stakes on her first start since leaving Roger Varian.

CORK 7.10

FORBEARANCE (system – ‘OXO’ pattern)

Some horses have trouble backing up a win or big effort in defeat, perhaps taking so much out of themselves that they regress on their next outing. Perhaps it’s coincidence, but the Jessica Harrington-trained FORBEARANCE has form figures immediately following a defeat of 13111 (4-5), whereas her record after a win reads 4336 (0-4). She failed to settle when last of six in Group 2 company at York on last month’s reappearance and looks a good bet to bounce back in this Group 3 contest. The step back up to 1m4f will also help.

CORK 8.10

GOLDEN DAYS (system – Canford Cliffs, first-time cheekpieces, turf)

Progeny of the sire Canford Cliffs have an eight from 54 record in first-time cheekpieces on turf for a profit of £85.13 to a £1 level stake at SP. Course winner GOLDEN DAYS could benefit from the headgear and holds solid claims.

