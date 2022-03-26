Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 27 March

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Sunday, 27 March, is Fifty Ball. He runs in the opening handicap hurdle over an extended 2m 5f at Ascot (1:00). Gary Moore’s horse rates our best Bet of the Day at neat 9/4 odds.

263 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

A seven-year-old Cokoriko gelding, Fifty Ball remains potentially well-handicapped on the pick of his horse racing form. He bumped into a subsequent winner last time out off the same mark and now has a claimer aboard. Fifty Ball is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day with more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Fifty Ball win?

The Moore stable has been a profitable one for punters to follow at Ascot this season. Backing his runners at this track blind on horse racing betting sites would’ve yielded £16 profit to a £1 level stake. Placed in the Betfair Hurdle last season off 131, a return to that form will see him go close in this much smaller field.

Fifty Ball shaped nicely last time out and, but for a better jump at the last, may have given West To The Bridge plenty to think about. The winner scored again when tipped as our Bet of the Day on Friday, so the SportsLens experts rate the form. At 9/4, Fifty Ball looks well-treated with Niall Houlihan taking a valuable 3lb off with his claim.

Barrington Court the Next Best Horse Racing Tips Today

Over the Irish Sea and on the Flat at Naas, JP McManus mare Barrington Court looks a value punt in the Listed 1m 2f Devoy Stakes (4:25). Trained by Jessica Harrington, past race results reveal this daughter of Mastercraftsman is a dual winner in this grade and at the venue.

At the weights, Barrington Court may have the beating of more lauded rivals. The unexposed Licence could be anything but the mare receives 5lb from him. That is generous on the Flat and makes Barrington Court the NB behind our horse racing NAP of the Day. She is a 6/1 shot with 888Sport and a solid each way play.

Two to Consider Each Way in Ascot Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

In the extended 1m 7f juvenile handicap hurdle at Ascot (2:45), two that could go well at bigger prices are Oceanline and Great Realisation. The former, trained by Alan King, is interesting on his debut in this sphere based on his Flat form. A repeat of his second to Too Friendly, fifth in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival, or fifth behind Triumph Hurdle sixth Porticello at Wetherby could see Oceanline hit the frame at 9/1.

An eye-catching jockey booking for Irish raider Great Realisation, meanwhile, makes him of interest. Steadily progressing for trainer Philip Rothwell, the Elzaam gelding has posted improved efforts with every run over hurdles so far. Off bottom weight of 10st 8lb, and with Nico de Boinville taking the ride, he could outrun odds of 16/1.

