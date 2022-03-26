Horse racing tips today: Sunday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Into Sunday on the horse racing front and it’s not a bad afternoon of action. We’ve day two of the new flat turf season at Doncaster, plus jumping from Ascot and Carlisle. Then over in Ireland Naas, who race on the flat, and Limerick, who go over the sticks, fly the flag for the Emerald Isle.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Doncaster and one from Ascot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse racing bets & tips today: Doncaster, Ascot, Carlisle Limerick (Ire) & Naas (Ire)
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the all the meetings today!
NAP – BLUEBERRY HILL @ SP with BetUK – 3.10 Doncaster
This Gosden runner is yet to get off the mark from two runs on the AW, but has run well both times. The swtich to the turf for Blueberry Hill also looks a good move (debut on the grass) and has been freshened up with 6 months off. The Gosden camp also have a decent 30% record with their 3 year-olds here at the track and there’s plenty of experience in the saddle with Robert Havlin riding.
NEXT BEST – SOME CHAOS @ SP with BetUK – 3.55 Ascot
This Michael Scudamore-trained 11 year-old had been out of form recently until he ran a much better race at Carlisle last time out. Some Chaos was a fair second that day to Smooth Stepper and gets in here off the same mark. In a veterans’ race again here helps and even though Aso is a class act on his day Scu’s horse comes into the race with the slightly better run. With question marks surround most of the others in their present form, this 11 year-old looks the safest option.
Doncaster, Limerick (Ire) & Naas (Ire) on Sunday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Carlisle, Doncaster, Limerick (Ire) & Naas (Ire) on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all the races:
Doncaster Horse Racing Tips
1.25 MAGNA MORALIA @ SP with BetUK
2.00 WIZARD D’AMOUR @ SP with BetUK
2.35 GOEMON @ SP with BetUK
3.10 BLUEBERRY HILL @ SP with BetUK
3.45 HATHLOOL @ SP with BetUK
4.20 CHAIRMANOFTHEBOARD @ SP with BetUK
4.50 CALLING THE WIND @ SP with BetUK
5.25 BASE NOTE @ SP with BetUK
Ascot Horse Racing Tips
1.00 FIFTY BALL @ SP with BetUK
1.35 CHAVEZ @ SP with BetUK
2.10 GOLDEN BOY GREY @ SP with BetUK
2.45 REWIRED @ SP with BetUK
3.20 CHAMPAGNE COURT @ SP with BetUK
3.55 SOME CHAOS @ SP with BetUK
4.30 ADRIEN DU PONT @ SP with BetUK
Carlisle Horse Racing Tips
1.53 GREDIN @ SP with BetUK
2.26 ARMATTIEKAN @ SP with BetUK
3.01 KITTY HALL @ SP with BetUK
3.36 ARD CHROS @ SP with BetUK
4.11 UNO MAS @ SP with BetUK
4.43 NO CRUISE YET @ SP with BetUK
5.15 CONISTON CLOUDS @ SP with BetUK
Naas Horse Racing Tips
1.30 RADIYKA @ SP with BetUK
2.05 STYLISTIC APPROACH @ SP with BetUK
2.40 PANDEMIC PRINCESS @ SP with BetUK
3.15 LUST @ SP with BetUK
3.50 WEST COAST @ SP with BetUK
4.25 LICENCE @ SP with BetUK
5.00 TUESDAY @ SP with BetUK
5.30 TOSEN LYDIA @ SP with BetUK
Limerick Horse Racing Tips
1.15 SPEED GANG @ SP with BetUK
1.45 PATS CHOICE @ SP with BetUK
2.16 LITTLE TOKEN @ SP with BetUK
2.51 NA CAITH TOBAC @ SP with BetUK
3.26 EGALITY MANS @ SP with BetUK
4.01 MINX TIARA @ SP with BetUK
4.35 NELLY’S MONEY @ SP with BetUK
5.10 MERCUREY @ SP with BetUK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
