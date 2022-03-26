Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Sunday 27th March

Not a bad Sunday of horse racing action with another decent flat turf card at Doncaster, plus jumping from Ascot and Carlisle. Add in fixtures in Ireland at Naas (flat) and Limerick (jumps) then there’s plenty for horse racing fans to get their teeth into.
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Sunday 27th March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
FIFTY BALL @ SP with BetUK – 1.00 Ascot
Fifth Ball was back to form last time out at Sandown with a good second and gets in here off the same mark of 140. Better ground is fine too and is a past course winner at the track.
BORDER EDGE @ SP with BetUK – 2.35 Doncaster
Debut runner for the Charlie Appleby yard but with a 26% strike-rate at the track with their 3 year-olds then this well-bred gelding is worth taking a chance on.
EGALITY MANS @ SP with BetUK – 3.26 Limerick
Easy winner for the Willie Mullins yard at Wexford last time out (12 lengths) and on that form looks the clear one to beat again here.
MAGNA SAM @ SP with BetUK – 4.43 Carlisle
Magna Sam is an improving 8 year-old that has won his last two in decent fashion – the last of those wins was an 18 length success at Musselburgh and even though up 7lbs for that looks the sort to defy the rise and land the three-timer.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
