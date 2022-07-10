Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday,10 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Sunday, 10 July, for SportsLens tipsters is Daisy Dufresne. She runs in the 2m 1f maiden hurdle at Sligo this afternoon (2:10). Gordon Elliott’s mare appeals as a bit of value at awesome 11/4 odds.

As maiden hurdles in horse racing go, this looks very weak on paper. Daisy Dufresne’s main market rival was an intended runner over 3m last time out, so the drop back in trip is a big question mark. On the pick of her spring form, then, Daisy Dufresne is preferred. This daughter of Doyen is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day. Here’s why to back her…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Daisy Dufresne win?

Cullentra House trainer Elliott comes into today on a 24 per cent strike rate with his runners over the last 14 days. With this powerful Irish stable in form, the best betting sites also know of his fine record at Sligo in recent years. Over the last five seasons, Elliott boasts a 21 per cent win ratio here with those runners yielding £5.45 profit off a £1 level stake.

In Daisy Dufresne, he has a mare rated in the low 100s who has a couple of respectable hurdles outings under her belt. They include when fifth to Belle Metal on stable debut at Navan in March. Although a couple of those in front of her confirmed placings and form of that race result at Naas next time out, they have ratings in 110s.

Today’s horse racing NAP in easier company on paper

While Daisy Dufresne was then an out of sorts ninth at Kilbeggan, she shaped much better when fourth at Wexford last time out. As a mare, all the top horse racing betting sites know she receives a 7lb sex allowance from main market rival Sky Sprinter. That one looks all stamina on breeding, so this sharp track may not suit him.

As this is such a poor race on paper, Daisy Dufresne just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day this Sunday. A £10 on her with 888Sport returns £37.50 if she can get her head in front at last here. New customers who place such a wager after signing up receive £40 in bonuses too with details below…

