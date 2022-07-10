Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with one meeting from England, one from north of the border up in Scotland and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

All four of the meetings today from Fairyhouse, Sligo, Perth and Stratford get underway in the early afternoon. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.35pm at Sligo, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.31pm at Stratford.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Fairyhouse and one from Perth, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Fairyhouse, Sligo, Perth and Stratford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – COLLECTIVE POWER @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 3.40 Fairyhouse



Our NAP of the day comes from across the Irish Sea at Fairyhouse Racecourse, where we have selected Collective Power to win this six furlong handicap race for trainer Edward Lynam.

This 4-year-old gelding boasts the best form in the field, with two wins and four runner-up finishes in his last eight starts. Collective Power was a great all-weather runner, but has improved each time on the flat turf since May, and hopes to keep up his good form today for his maiden Fairyhouse run.

Runs off a mark of 8st 11lbs which is ten-pounds down from last time out, so we think the handicappers may have missed a trick here with Collective Power, who is our NAP of the day on Sunday 10th July.

NEXT BEST – GONFALONIER @ 6/5 with Bet UK – 1.45 Perth

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the third race on the afternoon jumping card at Perth. This Nicky Richards runner was a nice easy 12 length winner at the track last time out despite being up 12lbs here did it well enough to suggest he’s worth sticking with.

Another plus is that he’s up into a better race here, and so as a result gets in with only 10st 8lbs to carry, with is actually a pound less racing weight than last time.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Fairyhouse, Sligo, Perth and Stratford on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 28 races:

Fairyhouse Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Basil Martini @ 8/11 with Bet UK

2.30 Elephant John @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.05 Tai Sing Yeh @ 15/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Collective Power (NAP) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.15 Emphatic Answer @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Explorers Way @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.25 French Company @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Sligo Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Edge Of My Seat @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.10 Sarsfield @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.45 Hophornbeam @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Two Shoe Tom @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.55 Presenting Lad @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.30 Turbojet @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.05 Grivei @ 1/2 with Bet UK

Perth Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Enki Flacke @ 4/11 with Bet UK

2.20 Fiston Du Mou @ 11/8 with Bet UK

2.55 Gonfalonier (NB) @ 6/5 with Bet UK

3.30 Planned Paradise @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.05 Ming Dynasty @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Glen Ava @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.15 Copper Fox @ 11/8 with Bet UK

Stratford Horse Racing Tips

2.01 Appreciate @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.36 Mucuna @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.11 Joly Maker @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.46 Glimpse Of Gold @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.21 Rostello @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.56 Of Course I Can @ Evs with Bet UK

5.31 Dindin @ 7/2 with Bet UK

