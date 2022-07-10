Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – July 10th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount's is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to Stratford (jumps) and Fairyhouse (Flat) for two selections on Sunday, July 10th.

STRATFORD 2.36

MACUNA (system – Newton Abbot winners, switching to Stratford)

Newton Abbot form travels well to Stratford – both are sharp left-handed tracks where it usually pays to race on the front end – and, in the past 15 years, backing last-time-out winners from the Devon venue when they bid to follow up at Stratford would have found 35 winners from 131 bets (27%) for a profit of £8.73. Those who made the running at Stratford were nine from 20 for a profit of 18.80. MUCUNA was always prominent when maintain his 100% record on left-handed tracks over hurdles at Stratford last time and is prefer CAPTAIN SQUARE, who also won at Newton Abbot last time.

FAIRYHOUSE 4.50

RIHANI (system – Mick Halford, first-time cheekpieces)

Mick Halford is nine from 66 with his runners in first-time cheekpieces for a profit of £7.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those starting at 16-1 shorter are nine from 50 for a profit of £23.63. RIHANI, the 2-1 favourite at the time of writing, took a step forward when third at Limerick last month and can go two places better in the headgear.

