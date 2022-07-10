Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Sunday 10th July

Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Sunday 10th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Stratford and Perth as it’s jump racing all the way!
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets
ENKI FLACKE @ 4/11 with BetUK – 1.45 Perth
Expected to get the afternoon off to a good start for the Gordon Elliott yard, who have several good chance on the card. This 5 year-old has won his last two in great fashion here at the track and even though it won’t be easy giving a lot of weight away it doesn’t look a great race.
APPRECIATE @ 5/2 with BetUK – 2.01 Stratford
Hold to fault at the moment – winning his last four. Up another 11lbs here so more on his plate but looking at the others they seem to all have something to prove so the percentage call is to stick with the in-form Milton Bradley horse.
MUCUNA @ 13/8 with BetUK – 2.36 Stratford
Another from the Milton Bradley yard that has a leading chance. Got up on the line last time out just 9 days ago at Newton Abbot. More weight to carry but Bradley Milton takes off a handy 7lbs and looks worth sticking with.
LUCKY FLIGHT @ 15/8 with BetUK – 4.05 Perth
CD winner here last time out for the Lucinda Russell yard. Up 6lbs for that 8 length win looks fair but in this better race has a lot less racing weight to carry (10-13), which is 14lbs less than last time.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
