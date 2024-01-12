Through 35 games this season, the Hornets are 8-27. That is the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference, 13th overall. Charlotte has been without all-star PG Lamelo Ball for their last 20 games. He’s been recovering from a serious ankle sprain. Ball has been out since November 26th for the Hornets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Ball had been upgraded to questionable on Friday night vs. the Spurs. There’s a chance that Charlotte gets their 22-year-old superstar back tonight. That would be a massive boost to their starting lineup. Due to his injured ankle, Ball has only played in 15 games for the Hornets this season. With him in the lineup, they’re 5-10 overall.

The potential addition of LaMelo Ball back in the starting lineup is huge for Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball – out since Nov. 26 due to sprained ankle – could return Friday vs. Spurs in San Antonio. He has been upgraded to questionable. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 11, 2024



Before their win last Friday vs. the Kings on the road, the Hornets had lost 11 straight games. Additionally, they’ve lost 14 of their last 15 games and are desperate for a spark. Luckily, that spark could be returning to the lineup on Friday night. All-star PG LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to questionable for the first time in over a month. Wins have not come easily for the Hornets with LaMelo.

In 15 games played this season, the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year is averaging (24.7) points, (5.5) rebounds, (8.2) assists, and (1.4) steals. That’s elite production that the team has been missing for the last two games in a row. While Ball has been out, SG Terry Rozier has been holding it down offensively for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging (24.3) points, (7.0) assists, (3.8) rebounds, and (1.1) steals in 24 games this season. Miles Bridges also averages over 20+ points per game for the Hornets in 2023-24.

NEWS: LaMelo Ball – who has been out since Nov. 26 due to sprained ankle – could return Friday vs. Spurs in San Antonio. He has been upgraded to questionable, per the team. pic.twitter.com/hVZ6wEASMK — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 11, 2024



Charlotte currently ranks 26th out of 30 teams in offensive rating. Their (109.2) points per game is the third-worst of any team in the league this season. The Hornets need the all-star offensive production from LaMelo Ball. Right before the injury, he had scored 34+ points in four straight games. Head coach Steve Clifford would love to see Ball get right back into that level of play. They’ll be on the road tonight to face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.