NBA: The Charlotte Hornets Have Won One Game In The Past Month

Anthony R. Cardenas
rsz imagn 22263471

There have been some poor team performances around the NBA so far this season. The Pistons lost a league record 28 games in a row from Halloween to New Years, and the Spurs dropped 18 straight at one point. The Wizards haven’t had a streak that long, but they started the year with a 3-20 record and have only won three times since.

But there is another team that has joined the bottom feeders in long patterns of losing.

Hornets Join List Of Worst Streaks In NBA This Season

There weren’t a lot of expectations surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this year. They got out to a 7-13 start during their first 20 games, which was one of the worst marks in the NBA, but something they could possibly climb out by gathering some wins around the holidays.

But since beating the Raptors back on December 8th to pick up that 7th win, they’ve lost nearly every game since. They had lost 11 in a row from December 11th until January 2nd, when they were able to snap the streak against the Kings as a 13.5-point road underdog. They lost a 2-game set with the Bulls last weekend and then fell to the Kings in the rematch on Wednesday.

That gives the Hornets just one win in over a month, giving them a 1-14 record in their last 15 contests.

Losing Ball Hasn’t Helped Charlotte

The streak coincides closely with the loss of their most productive player. LaMelo Ball hasn’t played since November 26th as he rehabs an injured ankle, and Charlotte certainly misses his 24.7 points and 8.2 assists per game. Ball has resumed full practice activities, but when exactly he’ll make his return is still up in the air.

The Hornets have a couple of chances to pick up some mid-January victories, though. Twice in the span of 7 days, they’ll take on the Spurs, who are one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 6-30 record. They’ll then take on the futile Pistons five days later, but not before the tough two-game stretch against the 76ers and Timberwolves.

Terry Rozier has been the team’s statistical leader during the tough stretch. He has filled in for Ball in terms of scoring output, and has been at his best as of late. In his late 5 games, Rozier is averaging 30 points and 6 assists on 45% shooting from deep.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
