Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We are taking a look ahead to Wednesday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make a total odds of roughly 5/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Wednesday

Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt: BTTS – YES at 7/10

Our both teams to score selections begin in Seville, where Rangers and Frankfurt will battle it out for the Europa League on Wednesday evening.

We are expecting this to be a very tight game, and while Frankfurt are favoured by the bookmakers, we feel Rangers are somewhat underestimated in their pricing given their record so far this season.

Eintracht have drawn six of their last nine games, while winning none along the way. While they may not have the winning touch in their domestic league, they remain a tough outfit to beat, much like their opponents Rangers who have proven to be tenacious, relentless team in Europe this campaign.

While we are expecting a tight European final, we do think both sides will register a goal and see it go the distance.

We head to League Two now where Northampton and Mansfield meet for the second leg of their play-off tie.

While Nigel Clough’s Stags prevailed 2-1 in the first leg, it was an extremely balanced match up in which Northampton will feel hard done by. However, they will still feel they can overturn a slender one goal deficit when they return to Sixfields Stadium on Wednesday.

Mansfield dominated the opening 45 minutes and took a 2-0 lead into the break thanks to goals from Rhys Oates and Jordan Bowery.

The Cobblers grew into it after the interval and deservedly pulled one back through Ali Koiki’s deflected strike – it truly was a game of two halves.

Wednesday should be another thrilling contest with everything all to play for, and we’re predicting both sides to get on the scoresheet once more.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: BTTS – YES at 1/1

We conclude our selections with a trip across the pond, where Philadelphia Union host a struggling Inter Miami side.

Union currently sit third in the Eastern Conference table, while their opponents on Wednesday are just a point above last place Chicago.

While Philadelphia remain near the summit, they have drawn their last four fixtures, in which both sides have managed to get on the scoreboard. Miami meanwhile are winless in three and have been prone to conceding in recent weeks, allowing six goals pas them in three games.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5/1 on bet365