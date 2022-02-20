Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

RB Leipzig will be looking to continue their good run when they clash Hertha Berlin this Sunday at the Olympiastadion.
Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig
Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Preview
Hertha Berlin are currently just a point above the relegation zone.
Meanwhile, RB Leipzig played out a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad in their most recent encounter in the Europa League. The Red Bulls twice fell behind and twice they managed to equalize through Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg.
Since Domenico Tedesco has taken charge, Leipzig have seen a great improvement in their performances. They are currently seventh in the table, having secured 34 points from 22 matches.
RB Leipzig have won four of their previous five league matches, with their one defeat coming against Bayern Munich.
Considering the form of the two sides, RB Leipzig should win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday.
When does Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig kicks off at 7:30 pm BST, on the 20th of February, at Olympiastadion.
Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Team News
Hertha Berlin team news
Hertha Berlin are currently facing a lot of injury woes, with Kevin-Prince Boateng, Nils-Jonathan Körber, Kelian Nsona, Dedryck Boyata, Oliver Christensen, Rune Jarstein, Márton Dárdai all currently sidelined.
Hertha Berlin predicted lineup
Schwolow; Pekarik, Gechter, Kempf, Mittelstadt; Richter, Tousart, Darida, Maolida; Belfodil, Jovetic
RB Leipzig team news
RB Leipzig will be missing Marcel Halstenberg on Sunday as he is currently injured.
RB Leipzig predicted lineup
Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Laimer, Haidara, Angelino; Olmo; Nkunku, Silva
