“You have to see the mistakes that were made” – Ivan Helguera Urges Real Madrid To Be Careful As Kylian Mbappe Deal Nears Completion

Sushan Chakraborty
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

Former Spain international Ivan Helguera has warned Real Madrid about signing Kylian Mbappe, saying it could be a recipe for disaster if they are not mindful of maintaining balance.

Kylian Mbappe Is Reportedly Close To Signing For Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe will become a free agent at the end of his contract on June 30, 2024. The Parisians reportedly sent multiple renewal offers his way but the Frenchman refused to budge. Now, according to top sources, he is inching close to signing a swanky contract with 14-time European champions Real Madrid.

On Wednesday (February 21), renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano issued a comprehensive bulletin regarding Mbappe, claiming the 25-year-old only had eyes for Los Blancos. He said via his Facebook page:

Kylian Mbappé, currently finalising the details of his move to Real Madrid!

Mbappé has Real Madrid formal contract proposal into his hands since January, final details are being sorted. No negotiations ongoing between Kylian and any other club so far as full focus is on Real Madrid move for KM.”

Ex-Madrid Star Helguera Warns Los Blancos About Balance

If Madrid are successful in signing Mbappe, they will have one of the most star-studded teams in the world. With the likes of Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo already on the team, Carlo Ancelotti will need to move quite a few pieces to keep the lineup from being too top-heavy.

Madrid saw a similar formation in the early 2000s when they had Luis Figo, Raul, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, and David Beckham at their disposal. Despite having such world-class players, the team did not always click and failed to win the biggest trophies on offer.

Ex-Real Madrid star Helguera, who was at the club between 1999 and 2007, urged the club not to repeat their past mistakes and find balance if Mbappe arrives.

At a La Liga and DAZN event, he said (via GOAL):

What happens is that you have to see the mistakes that were made , there were many figures and very good players… but nothing was won. In Madrid it is important to win every year. It is wonderful to have all those players, but you have to know how to balance with a good squad. For Mbappe to come to Real Madrid would be an impressive signing and upwards it would be difficult to beat.”

As per reports, Mbappe will sign a five-year deal with Madrid and receive a $150 million+ signing bonus. His salary will be similar to that of Vinicius Jr. and Bellingham.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
