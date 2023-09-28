NFL

Giants Injury Report: Saquon Barkley Back At Practice On Thursday

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The New York Giants have been one of the more disappointing teams during the young 2023 NFL season. They fell flat when trying to live up to elevated expectations, and are off to a 1-2 start that looks even worse than their record indicates. But they got a bit of good news on Thursday as it was revealed that Saquon Barkley would participate in practice.

Giants: Saquon Barkley Back At Practice

Barkley suffered an ankle injury that occurred in Week 2. During the Giants’ comeback against the Arizona Cardinals, Barkley found himself caught at the bottom of a pile with his ankle twisted, and he hobbled off of the field and into the blue medical tent. He was eventually taken back to the locker room and never returned to action.

The incident looked brutal on film, and it was assumed that Barkley would be out for an extended period. But the Giants gave him a “day-to-day” designation right off the bat, and there were hopes for a speedy recovery. He missed the Week 3 game against the 49ers given the short week, but it may have given him the necessary time to heal up.

The Giants are enjoying something of a mini-bye week currently. They haven’t played since last Thursday, and won’t play against until Monday night, giving them 10 full days of rest without needing the services of Barkley.

A Win Over The Seahawks Would Go A Long Way

The running back is back at practice on Thursday, but likely in a very limited capacity. He will participate in individual drills during the session.

But if New York hopes to get their season back on track, they’ll need their star running back for their upcoming game against the Seahawks. Seattle figures to be one of the teams that will be battling for NFC Wild Card spots, which will likely be what the Giants are fighting for if they are able to salvage some wins early on in the year.

Getting a win over Seattle would be huge for Brian Daboll and company, especially for momentum and confidence purposes. The oddsmakers like their chances, as the game is currently listed as a Pick ‘Em at most outlets.

Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas should be “good to go” for Monday’s game, according to Daboll.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top