Giants’ Daniel Jones will play Saturday vs. the Texans, his first game since tearing his ACL in 2023

The 2024 season is a pivotal year for the New York Giants and QB Daniel Jones. It’s the former first-round pick’s sixth season with New York. His fifth as the full-time starter and his third with head coach Brian Daboll. There were rumors that the Giants were going to trade up in the 2024 draft for a QB. Instead, they used the sixth overall pick to draft LSU WR Malik Nabers.

Daniel Jones needs to have the best season of his professional career to win over the Giants. He did lead the team to a winning record in 2022 and won the Giants a playoff game. However, Jones has left a lot to be desired in his time with the Giants. To make it even harder on Jones. he’s coming off a season-ending knee injury in 2023. The 27-year-old has been working extremely hard this offseason to be ready for the start of 2024. League insiders reported that Jones is expected to play in his first game this Saturday vs. the Texans since tearing his ACL in 2023.

There is a ton of pressure on Daniel Jones to perform well for the Giants in 2024

In 2023, Giants’ starting QB Daniel Jones started six games for the Giants and had multiple injuries. Jones started the first five games of the season and then suffered a neck injury in Week 5 vs. the Dolphins. He missed the next three games before returning in Week 9 vs. the Raiders. That game was where Jones suffered the season-ending ACL tear that was non-contact. It’s been eight months since Jones had surgery to repair his knee. The former top-10 pick is expected to play this Saturday vs. the Houston Texans.

That will be Jones’ first live action in a game since the injury. Last week, Jones expressed his desire to want to play in the preseason game vs. Detroit. However, the coaching and training staff felt he wasn’t ready. Practicing vs. your teammates in training camp is much different than live game reps. Jones knows he needs some preseason action to feel comfortable heading into Week 1 vs. the Vikings. The 27-year-old has done everything he’s needed to get back to this point. In the Giants’ last preseason game, QB Drew Lock suffered an injury and is expected to miss time. The only active QBs on New York’s roster are Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito. Head coach Brian Daboll said the team will wait to sign another QB.