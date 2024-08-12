NBA

Giants’ Daniel Jones will play Saturday vs. the Texans, his first game since tearing his ACL in 2023

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Daniel Jones Giants pic
Daniel Jones Giants pic

The 2024 season is a pivotal year for the New York Giants and QB Daniel Jones. It’s the former first-round pick’s sixth season with New York. His fifth as the full-time starter and his third with head coach Brian Daboll. There were rumors that the Giants were going to trade up in the 2024 draft for a QB. Instead, they used the sixth overall pick to draft LSU WR Malik Nabers. 

Daniel Jones needs to have the best season of his professional career to win over the Giants. He did lead the team to a winning record in 2022 and won the Giants a playoff game. However, Jones has left a lot to be desired in his time with the Giants. To make it even harder on Jones. he’s coming off a season-ending knee injury in 2023. The 27-year-old has been working extremely hard this offseason to be ready for the start of 2024. League insiders reported that Jones is expected to play in his first game this Saturday vs. the Texans since tearing his ACL in 2023.

There is a ton of pressure on Daniel Jones to perform well for the Giants in 2024


In 2023, Giants’ starting QB Daniel Jones started six games for the Giants and had multiple injuries. Jones started the first five games of the season and then suffered a neck injury in Week 5 vs. the Dolphins. He missed the next three games before returning in Week 9 vs. the Raiders. That game was where Jones suffered the season-ending ACL tear that was non-contact. It’s been eight months since Jones had surgery to repair his knee. The former top-10 pick is expected to play this Saturday vs. the Houston Texans.

That will be Jones’ first live action in a game since the injury. Last week, Jones expressed his desire to want to play in the preseason game vs. Detroit. However, the coaching and training staff felt he wasn’t ready. Practicing vs. your teammates in training camp is much different than live game reps. Jones knows he needs some preseason action to feel comfortable heading into Week 1 vs. the Vikings. The 27-year-old has done everything he’s needed to get back to this point. In the Giants’ last preseason game, QB Drew Lock suffered an injury and is expected to miss time. The only active QBs on New York’s roster are Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito. Head coach Brian Daboll said the team will wait to sign another QB.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
LeBron KD and Steph Team USA pic
NBA

LATEST Team USA will face France in the gold medal game on Saturday afternoon

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 09 2024
Jaylen Brown Celtics pic
NBA
Grant Hill says he will consider Jaylen Brown for the 2028 Olympic basketball team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2024

The United States are one win away from securing their spot in the gold medal match for the 2024 Olympics. US men’s basketball has yet to lose in exhibition and…

Lauri Markkanen Jazz pic
NBA
Lauri Markkanen is signing a five-year, $238 million extension with the Utah Jazz
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2024

This offseason, there were numerous reports that the Utah Jazz could trade all-star Lauri Markkanen. The Golden State Warriors were a team with serious interest. However, Golden State was not…

Gordon Hayward pic
NBA
Veteran SF Gordan Hayward has announced his retirement from the NBA
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2024
Precious Achiuwa Knicks pic
NBA
Precious Achiuwa is signing a one-year, $6 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 31 2024
Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant pic
NBA
The Portland Trail Blazers could trade Anfernee Simons or Jerami Grant ahead of training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 30 2024
Jayson Tatum Team USA pic
NBA
After not playing vs. Serbia, Steve Kerr said Jayson Tatum will play Wednesday vs. South Sudan
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 29 2024
Arrow to top