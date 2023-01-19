Georgia OC Todd Monken Could Possibly Return To The NFL

Todd Monken, offensive coordinator for the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs football program, could potentially be on his way out.

For the first time, #Bucs coach Todd Bowles will assemble his own offensive staff. Per me and @MikeGarafolo, one name to watch as OC: #Georgia OC Todd Monken. The former #Bucs OC could be back. https://t.co/EknZ2HKLdR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023

Monken is generating interest from NFL teams. Monken is a former offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, so the NFL is nothing new to the Georgia football coach.

Even still, one would think the NFL opportunity would have to be lucrative to pry Monken away from the Bulldogs. Since arriving to Athens in 2020, Monken and Georgia football have lost just three games total and won two national championships.

The Bulldogs offenses have excelled under Todd Monken’s leadership. The program has ranked inside the top-10 in points per game in each of the last two seasons. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Monken and Georgia football have had this much success in the shadows of a ‘Dawgs team known more for their defense than offense.

Prior to his Georgia hire, Monken was an offensive coordinator for the Browns for one season. He was a play-caller for the Buccaneers from 2016-2018 before that stint. It’s not surprising then that Todd Monken is receiving interest from NFL teams. After all, he’s proven that he can get the job done at both the college and pro levels.

The favorite to steal him away from the Bulldogs is his former team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tampa QB situation is still up in the air. There is a possibility that if Monken takes that job, he could convince the team to draft Stetson Bennett. This is very unlikely, but an interesting route they could go.

Monken is under contract with Georgia football through the 2024 season and is set to earn just over $2 million in the 2023 campaign. It will be interesting to see if Todd Monken returns to Athens or heads for the NFL.