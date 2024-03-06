Soccer

Club Legend Gary Neville Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Down During Second Manchester United Spell

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo should have publicly supported Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when the going got tough in the 2021-22 season. The Englishman further claimed that the onus was on the Portuguese to lead the squad, but he did not answer the call.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United for a second spell at the start of the 2021-22 season and made an instant impact. He scored a brace in his second Premier League debut, propelling the Red Devils to a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United. However, the good feeling did not last long.

The Portuguese legend regularly expressed frustration when substituted, and infamously stormed off after a 1-1 draw with Everton in October 2021, having started the game on the bench.

Gary Neville Explains How Cristiano Ronaldo Let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Down

Neville believes Ronaldo should have been more supportive of Solskjaer, who was an integral part of Manchester United’s Treble-winning 1998-99 campaign. On the Stick to Football podcast, the ex-fullback said (via GOAL):

When I saw Ronaldo on the bench and he was doing those things to the camera, it was tough. Obviously after the Everton game, when Ole left him out that first time and I remember he walked off, and I felt that was letting Ole down because he was an ex-teammate. 

He’s a great player, an immovable object in terms of what he’s achieved, but I thought he should have been with Ole as his ally in the dressing room, especially from the times we had as players together in the dressing room.

Neville concluded by adding:

I wanted him to step up and be the leader in the dressing room, but he didn’t, and that’s why we were conflicted with the situation.”

Following massive defeats to Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, and, finally, Watford, Solskjaer was relieved of his responsibilities as manager. Hansi Flick came on as an interim replacement before Erik ten Hag took the reigns in July 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo fell out with Ten Hag in the 2022-23 season and eventually left the club following an explosive Piers Morgan interview in November. During his second Manchester United spell, the 39-year-old played 54 games in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and claiming five assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

LATEST Club Legend Gary Neville Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Down During Second Manchester United Spell

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 06 2024
Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Has Been One Of The Leaders In Non-Penalty Goals Scored
Soccer
“The most mature 17-year-old I’ve ever met” – Former Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Explains Why Manchester United Failed To Land Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 06 2024

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he tried to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City in 2020. However, despite his and his associates’ best efforts, the Englishman…

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Red Devils Are Monitoring 19-Year-Old Midfielder, Manchester City Also Interested
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 06 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed both Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Benfica’s teen sensation Joao Neves. Manchester United & Manchester City Both Monitoring €120…

PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Has Scored 15 Non-Penalty Goals In Ligue 1
Soccer
“I have many issues but the coach is not one of them” – Kylian Mbappe Claims Relationship Is ‘Good’ With PSG Boss Luis Enrique
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 06 2024
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
5 Teams That Have Scored The Most Goals In The UEFA Champions League Since 1992
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 06 2024
Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Is The Leading Goalscorer In Europe
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio – Harry Kane Fires Bavarians To UCL Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 06 2024
Federico Chiesa Transfer News
Soccer
Federico Chiesa Transfer News: Premier League Trio Set To Offer Juventus Star Way Out Of Serie A
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Mar 05 2024
Arrow to top