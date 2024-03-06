Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo should have publicly supported Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when the going got tough in the 2021-22 season. The Englishman further claimed that the onus was on the Portuguese to lead the squad, but he did not answer the call.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United for a second spell at the start of the 2021-22 season and made an instant impact. He scored a brace in his second Premier League debut, propelling the Red Devils to a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United. However, the good feeling did not last long.

The Portuguese legend regularly expressed frustration when substituted, and infamously stormed off after a 1-1 draw with Everton in October 2021, having started the game on the bench.

Gary Neville Explains How Cristiano Ronaldo Let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Down

Neville believes Ronaldo should have been more supportive of Solskjaer, who was an integral part of Manchester United’s Treble-winning 1998-99 campaign. On the Stick to Football podcast, the ex-fullback said (via GOAL):

“When I saw Ronaldo on the bench and he was doing those things to the camera, it was tough. Obviously after the Everton game, when Ole left him out that first time and I remember he walked off, and I felt that was letting Ole down because he was an ex-teammate.

“He’s a great player, an immovable object in terms of what he’s achieved, but I thought he should have been with Ole as his ally in the dressing room, especially from the times we had as players together in the dressing room.”

Neville concluded by adding:

“I wanted him to step up and be the leader in the dressing room, but he didn’t, and that’s why we were conflicted with the situation.”

Following massive defeats to Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, and, finally, Watford, Solskjaer was relieved of his responsibilities as manager. Hansi Flick came on as an interim replacement before Erik ten Hag took the reigns in July 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo fell out with Ten Hag in the 2022-23 season and eventually left the club following an explosive Piers Morgan interview in November. During his second Manchester United spell, the 39-year-old played 54 games in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and claiming five assists.