It has been a difficult year for soccer aficionados. A good number of legendary players bid the beloved game goodbye, leaving a gaping hole at the top. Such occurrences are difficult for fans, as they are often left with a lack of attachment to the clubs the teams their favorite players represented, and even the sport they graced.

Of course, soccer always finds a way back, but some setbacks are difficult to recover from. Below are the top 2023 retirees that the game will sorely miss for a long time:

#5 Eden Hazard

On October 10, 32-year-old Eden Hazard penned an emotional post on social media, officially announcing his retirement. The Belgian’s decision came three months after he prematurely parted ways with Real Madrid by mutual consent.

The Belgium and Chelsea icon barely played in his last two seasons at Real Madrid, struggling to keep himself fit amid niggling injury concerns. But no fan can forget about his dizzying runs, sensational first touches, and extraordinary goals for Chelsea and Belgium. The former Belgium skipper played 352 games for the Blues between 2012 and 2019, scoring 110 times and providing 92 assists. Hazard won six trophies in west London, including two Premier League titles and two UEFA Europa League trophies.

#4 Mesut Ozil

One of the best playmakers in the history of the game, Mesut Ozil announced his retirement in March, aged just 34. Ozil ultimately decided to hang up his boots after short spells at Turkish sides Fenerbahce and Basaksehir.

Ozil, who won the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014, played for multiple European clubs, including Real Madrid and Arsenal. The German had a telepathic understanding with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, with the pair combining for 39 goals in just three years.

The former attacking midfielder won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey trophy, and one Supercopa de Espana trophy at Madrid before joining Arsenal in 2013. Between 2013 and 2021, Ozil played 254 games for the Gunners, scoring 44 times and providing 79 assists. He won four FA Cups and two FA Community Shields with the north Londoners during his stay.

#3 Gianluigi Buffon

Widely hailed as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, the evergreen Gianluigi Buffon finally hung up his gloves in August 2023. He was 45 years young when he made the call.

The 2006 World Cup winner with Italy, Buffon spent 17 years at Juventus over two spells, winning 10 Serie A titles amongst other honors. During his legendary run in Turin, Buffon played 685 matches in all competitions, conceding 539 goals and keeping 322 clean sheets. Buffon also plied his trade at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Parma, playing 290 games and keeping 107 clean sheets between them.

Surprisingly, Buffon retired with an imperfect trophy cabinet, having failed to win even a single UEFA Champions League trophy throughout his career.

#2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

A sensational striker and an even bigger entertainer on the mic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic finally announced his retirement in July, at the age of 41. He retired from soccer after barely featuring for his last club AC Milan in the 2022-23 season due to knee issues.

Ibrahimovic, who scored numerous Puskas Award-worthy goals in his career (1 win, 2013), played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Inter Milan. Ibrahimovic, however, was at his prolific best at PSG, scoring a staggering 156 times in just 180 games in all competitions.

Like Buffon, Zlatan, too, won it all in his club career except the UEFA Champions League. The ex-Barca star’s cabinet includes 12 league titles and one UEFA Europa League, amongst other accolades.

#1 Gareth Bale

Aged 33, Welsh and Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale officially called time on his professional soccer career in January 2023. The Welsh Dragon made the bold call after winning the 2022 MLS Cup with Los Angeles FC.

Bale first captured the limelight during six-year his stay at Tottenham Hotspur but played his best game after joining Real Madrid ahead of the 2013-14 season. He became an integral part of Madrid’s attack under Carlo Ancelotti and helped his team to UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey glory in his debut season. Bale’s Madrid career was severely impacted by injuries, but his blistering runs and swerving shots will remain fresh in fans’ memory.

He played 258 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 106 times and providing 67 assists. Bale won 17 trophies in Madrid, including five UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles.

Bale was even more influential for his country. Playing 111 games, the Welshman scored 40 times. He played a crucial role as Wales qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, marking their first appearance in the competition since 1958.