Free Agent Kyle Van Noy Is Visiting With The Baltimore Ravens

Free agent edge rusher Kyle Van Noy is scheduled to visit the Baltimore Ravens today as they look to bolster their defensive line.

Veteran free agent LB Kyle Van Noy is visiting the #Ravens today, sources say. It’s the nine-year vet’s second time meeting with the team, so the chances of a signing seem pretty high, especially given how banged up Baltimore is at LB right now. pic.twitter.com/YqTQbwSLlB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 26, 2023

There have been many injuries to this Ravens team most notably on offense, but defense is also dealing with a few injuries. Edge rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo both dealt with injuries during Sunday’s loss against the Colts. Van Noy is a quick learner and a established veteran, so it should not take him long now the defensive. He may be able to make an impact right away. According to reports, this will be the second tome visiting with the team so the chances of him signing are high.

Van Noy was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions. He is mainly known for his play with the New England Patriots. He spent four seasons with the Pats and won a Super Bowl in 2017. After his tenure with the Pats, his career kind of went onto Miami and to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Baltimore Ravens are favorites to win the AFC North at +200 according to Maryland sportsbooks.

Van Noy potentially signing with the Ravens will be a good addition. A veteran presence is always good to have on a NFL roster, especially when they have younger defensive lineman with high ceilings. Van Noy will likely join veteran Jadevon Clowney as the veteran presences in the locker room. Even though both of these guys are past their prime, adding depth on the defensive line is always a good thing to invest in, especially when there are injuries to that position.