Frank Warren Fury vs Whyte Prediction: Knockout Victory for Gypsy King

Queensberry Promotions chief and Tyson Fury’s promotor, Frank Warren, gives his prediction ahead of Saturday night’s mega-fight between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Body Snatcher’. The former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion is predicting a knockout victory for Fury in the middle to late rounds.

Having been Fury’s promotor since his comeback in 2018, Warren has seen his man rise back to the very top of the heavyweight division. Warren believe ‘The Gypsy King’ will further solidify himself as the best heavyweight in the world on Saturday night under the famous Wembley arch.

Frank Warren Fury vs Whyte Prediction

With Tyson Fury making his return to British soil this Saturday night as he faces challenger Dillian Whyte, fans, promotors, the media and fighters past and present are all predicting who they think will come out on top in the heavyweight showdown.

Frank Warren is one of them. Warren has successfully seen his man climb back to the pinnacle of the sport since his comeback in 2018.

Staging the mega event on Saturday night at a sell-out crown of 94,000 fans, Warren is backing his man to win emphatically:

“Fights like this, anything can happen. Guys get themselves up for it, it’s a great opportunity for Dillian Whyte, he’s been waiting over 1,000, 1,200 days for this opportunity and now he’s got it,” Warren told iFL TV.

“He’s in with the best heavyweight of his generation, by far.

“How do I see the fight going? I only look at the skillsets of the fighters.

“Tyson is a fighter that can box, he can stand and trade, he can punch, he can take a shot, he’s got good recovery powers, he’s got fast hands, he’s got great footwork, he switch-hits.

Here is what Warren had to say on how he thinks Fury vs Whyte will play out on Saturday night.

How will Fury win? Frank Warren predicts

Although Warren is certain ‘The Gypsy King’ will get his hand raised on Saturday night, how does he think it will happen?

As he touched on above, the Queensberry Promotions owner can see a knockout victory on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium for his man.

“I don’t think that anyone can live with Tyson at the moment. I think Tyson is a very special heavyweight. I think he’ll get to him and I think he’ll stop him,” Warren said.

Tonight’s fight promises to be one of the best in recent times, with 94,000 people packed into the spectacular Wembley Stadium to watch two heavyweight kingpin’s go at it for the WBC world heavyweight title.

