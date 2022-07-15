Five Transfers That Could be Completed This Week: Lewandowski, Martinez and More

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With little under a month until competitive football returns and the season get underway, clubs are clamouring to get their transfer business done with time to spare, and we are taking a look at some of the high-profile deals that could be completed within the next week.

Lisandro Martinez – Ajax to Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has seemingly managed to secure one of two targets, the other being Brazilian winger Antony, from his former club Ajax after Manchester United agreed a fee for Lisandro Martinez.

Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to €55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Deal done – meeting in Amsterday on Wednesday was the key step. Ten Hag, big factor. pic.twitter.com/qyYskmgNMU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

The versatile defender, who can operate as both a centre-back and a left-back, was the subject of interest from United and Arsenal with both clubs having initial bids rejected last month. The Red Devils have now swooped in with an improved £46m bid which was accepted by the Dutch champions on Thursday.

The deal is looking certain to be wrapped up within the coming days, with United eager for the Argentine to join up with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Australia.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli to Chelsea

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen exiting the club along with captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s imminent move to Barcelona, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been busy negotiating deals with a whole host of Europe’s elite defenders.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, who has long been the subject of interest from a multitude of top clubs during his eight-year stint in southern Italy, has agreed to join the Blues in a four-year deal.

Kalidou Koulibaly can be considered new Chelsea player. It's all signed and completed. ✅🔵 #CFC ▫️ Contract signed, four year deal + option for further season.

▫️ Documents completed between Napoli and Chelsea for €40m.

▫️ Medical successfully completed in London, now 🛩 LA. pic.twitter.com/nuWi51Svwd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

The Senegalese international, now 31, flew to London this week in order to compete a medial after both clubs agreed a fee of around £32m. An official announcement is imminent as he will join up with new signing Raheem Sterling and the rest of the squad in the United States.

Djed Spence – Middlesbrough to Tottenham

Tottenham have been busy bolstering their squad already this summer with five confirmed signings so far in Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Richarlison.

Antonio Conte looks set to make Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence his sixth acquisition of the window after a £12.5m fee was agreed on Thursday. The 21-year-old will now undergo a medical today with the deal likely to be completed before the close of the weekend.

Tottenham are set to complete Djed Spence deal, confirmed and here we go! He’s gonna sign a five year deal, medical tests ready – final details discussed now & contracts being prepared. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Fee will be £12.5m guaranteed plus add ons, total package will be just under £20m. pic.twitter.com/mQLgq5ncpX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

The club have been long-term admirers of Spence, who emerged as one of the brightest talents in the Championship while on loan at Nottingham Forest last season.

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich to Barcelona

While there is still a long way to go with this transfer, Robert Lewandowski is slowly but surely edging closer to his dream move.

The Polish international’s representatives, along with both Bayern Munich and Barcelona, are all now in direct contact over and the Blaugrana are set to table their third and final bid believe to be around £42m.

Robert Lewandowski deal. Barcelona new official bid set to be submitted, all parties are in direct contact now including his agent Zahavi to reach full agreement. 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB Lewandowski insisted with Bayern in the last 24h to join Barça as soon as possible. Key stages. pic.twitter.com/s8lVBxuPmF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

The 33-year-old is eager to make the switch as soon as possible after awkwardly returning to Bayern training despite two months of public disputes over his future. This could mean once Barcelona have made their official approach which is expected in the coming days, the transfer could be completed very soon.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City to Arsenal

With Arsenal missing out on Lisandro Martinez, the club have emerged as the most likely detention for Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Manchester City are still targeting Marc Cucurella, no changes – talks will enter into important stages in case Oleksandr Zinchenko joins Arsenal. City are open to let Zinchenko leave this summer. 🚨🔵 #MCFC Arsenal working on Zinchenko deal. Sergio Gómez, back up option. pic.twitter.com/0c0qjVOUmD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

We reported yesterday that the Gunners were eager to sign the Ukrainian, and it now seems they are prepared to meet City’s demands of £35m.

The Premier League champions have long maintained that they would let the 25-year-old leave this summer should they receive a suitable fee, and Mikel Arteta seems intent on a reunion with his former player having been assistant to Pep Guardiola.