Renowned journalist Charles Watts has claimed Arsenal are trying their best to keep U-18 star Chido Obi-Martin at the club amid interest from Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Watts believes the Gunners are vulnerable to a potential raid as Obi-Martin cannot sign a professional contract until he turns 17 in December.

Germany’s top flight, the Bundesliga, has a proud tradition of nurturing young players. The fans are more accepting, the schedule is not as demanding, and coaches are more open to giving young players a shot, even in big matches. So, for youngsters who want to play in the senior team, the Bundesliga is an attractive destination.

Arsenal U-18 star Obi-Martin has become a person of interest for two of the biggest German clubs, and it is making the Premier League outfit wary.

Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund Eyeing Move For Arsenal Youngster Chido Obi-Martin

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Watts claimed Bundesliga pair Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were eyeing a move for him, and Mikel Arteta’s side are trying their hardest to convince the player to continue in north London.

Watts revealed:

“Arsenal are working hard to try and keep Chido Obi Martin at the club. We’ve seen strong links to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund this summer and it’s no secret that both German clubs are pushing to lure Arsenal’s bright young talent away after his exceptionally prolific form at youth level.

“But Arsenal remain in talks with Obi Martin’s camp and as far as I’m aware nothing has been decided yet when it comes to the striker’s future. Arsenal do not want to lose him and they have made that clear during recent talks. A first professional contract is on the table that could be signed the moment he turns 17.”

He added:

“But he is not 17 until December. So, Arsenal remain vulnerable to the in-demand striker leaving before then.

“They are hoping, however, that all the groundwork that has been done over the last few months will prove successful and he will stay and continue his development in North London.”

Obi-Martin has been with Arsenal since joining from FCK Youth in July 2022. Representing the Gunners in the U-18 Premier League in 2023-24, the Denmark U-17 star bagged a staggering 32 goals in only 18 games. He also pitched in with three assists.