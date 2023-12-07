The NFC South is without a doubt the weakest division in the NFL this season. The Atlanta Falcons are the current leaders with a 6-6 record, and there is a likelihood that whoever comes out on top will have a .500 mark or worse. There will be plenty of threats made for the division lead throughout the final five-game stretch run, especially their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be the most impactful game on the NFL schedule for Week 14.

Falcons Have Potential 50% Swing In Playoff Odds For NFL Week 14

The current NFC Playoff Picture 🍿 pic.twitter.com/dlIWBJCpal — PFF (@PFF) November 28, 2023

The Falcons will enter the week with a 61% chance of making the playoffs, which pretty much excludes a wild card possibility at this point. They have the lead in the South and feature one of the softer schedules of any team down the stretch, with three divisional games remaining, plus contests against the Colts and Bears.

But they have the widest range on their potential playoff odds for the weekend, making their game against Tampa Bay a near must-win. Should they come out victorious and take a 2 game lead on the Bucs in the South, they will see their odds boost all the way up to 84% with four games left.

Should they come out on the losing end, however, they’ll have a serious hole to climb out of, as their odds would drop all the way down to 34%. That is a range of 50%, and the team with the second-largest will be the one that they are playing against.

Bucs Season Likely Over With A Loss This Weekend

The playoff race is heating up 👀 Playoff implications for Week 14 ⬇️https://t.co/wYBSP6QyTE — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2023

The Buccaneers are coming into the week clinging to their playoff hopes, as one more loss will likely put an end to their 2023 NFL season. They currently have a 29% shot at making it, but will see a big boost if they are able to defeat Atlanta on Sunday. Their odds would increase to 52% if they won, but would drop all the way down to 8% in a loss, which would essentially eliminate them from contention.

The game will be played in the early slate on Sunday. It will be a home game for the Falcons, who have won the last two meetings between the teams, following five straight wins from Tampa during and around the Tom Brady era. Atlanta will be the favorite, with the line currently listed at -1.5, and the over under is just a shade under 40 at 39.5.