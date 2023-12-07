NFL

Falcons vs Buccaneers Will Be Most Impactful NFL Game For Week 14

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 17392965150
rsz 17392965150

The NFC South is without a doubt the weakest division in the NFL this season. The Atlanta Falcons are the current leaders with a 6-6 record, and there is a likelihood that whoever comes out on top will have a .500 mark or worse. There will be plenty of threats made for the division lead throughout the final five-game stretch run, especially their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be the most impactful game on the NFL schedule for Week 14.

Falcons Have Potential 50% Swing In Playoff Odds For NFL Week 14

The Falcons will enter the week with a 61% chance of making the playoffs, which pretty much excludes a wild card possibility at this point. They have the lead in the South and feature one of the softer schedules of any team down the stretch, with three divisional games remaining, plus contests against the Colts and Bears.

But they have the widest range on their potential playoff odds for the weekend, making their game against Tampa Bay a near must-win. Should they come out victorious and take a 2 game lead on the Bucs in the South, they will see their odds boost all the way up to 84% with four games left.

Should they come out on the losing end, however, they’ll have a serious hole to climb out of, as their odds would drop all the way down to 34%. That is a range of 50%, and the team with the second-largest will be the one that they are playing against.

Bucs Season Likely Over With A Loss This Weekend

The Buccaneers are coming into the week clinging to their playoff hopes, as one more loss will likely put an end to their 2023 NFL season. They currently have a 29% shot at making it, but will see a big boost if they are able to defeat Atlanta on Sunday. Their odds would increase to 52% if they won, but would drop all the way down to 8% in a loss, which would essentially eliminate them from contention.

The game will be played in the early slate on Sunday. It will be a home game for the Falcons, who have won the last two meetings between the teams, following five straight wins from Tampa during and around the Tom Brady era. Atlanta will be the favorite, with the line currently listed at -1.5, and the over under is just a shade under 40 at 39.5.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
1243865570.0
NFL

LATEST Rhamondre Stevenson And Demario Douglas Ruled Out For TNF

Author image Owen Jones  •  3h
Tua Tagovailoa 112223
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa Leads The Early Returns On Voting For NFL Pro Bowl 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

A couple of weeks back, the NFL opened the Pro Bowl voting to its fans and the public. The first week of December is generally when we begin to see…

Lions Ravens Football 99859 d3199 1226x0 c default
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Have A 40% Chance Of Being #1 Seed In The AFC
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The Baltimore Ravens entered Week 13 as the #1 seed in the AFC with their 9-3 record. But they had a bye this past Sunday and there was plenty of…

ca times.brightspotcdn 1
NFL
Eagles Should Consider Benching Jalen Hurts This Week, Says Former NFL QB
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
1243906349.0
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers Designate Joshua Palmer To Return From IR
Author image Owen Jones  •  5h
f8ba1a60 8002 11ee bfee 0682c2009c23
NFL
Vikings News: How Much Will Justin Jefferson’s Return Help The Team This Season?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h
hl46ak2wik9kp47ozzql
NFL
Three NFL Teams Can Clinch Playoff Spots In Week 14
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h
Arrow to top