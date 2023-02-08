NFL

Eric Bieniemy Is The Prime Candidate For Commanders and Ravens OC Job

Owen Jones
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is viewed as a possible candidate to hold the same position next year for the Washington Commanders, among other teams.

 

The Commanders haven’t hired an offensive coordinator yet because they are hoping to interview Bieniemy for the job. Washington isn’t the only team that might try to lure away Bieniemy from the Chiefs.

The Baltimore Ravens have also requested permission from the Chiefs to speak with Bieniemy. The New York Jets tried to interview Bieniemy before hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy is still a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching vacancy. The 53-year-old is one of 14 coaches who interviewed with the Colts.

In each of the last few years, Bieniemy has been viewed as a top head coaching candidate. Despite leading one of the NFL’s best offenses season after season, Bieniemy remains an assistant in Kansas City.

It’s possible that Bieniemy could look to take an offensive coordinator position with another team in hopes of improving his chances to become a head coach. Bieniemy might have more control over the offense with the Commanders, compared to his role under head coach Andy Reid in Kansas City. It could also give Bieniemy a chance to show what he can do without Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

Since Eric Bieniemy became the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2018, Kansas City has hosted the AFC Championship Game every single year. The Chiefs have ranked in the top six in scoring offense in all five of those seasons.

In the 2022 season, the Chiefs scored the most points in the league for the second time in five years. Kansas City is a one and a half point underdog in the Super Bowl according to Missouri sports-books. If the Chiefs win, Bienemy will certainly get head coaching buzz.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
